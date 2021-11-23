InventHelp Inventor Develops Template for Floral Bouquets (RSD-172)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've often admired professional floral arrangements and realized that they take time and talent for such a finished look," said an inventor from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. "However, with this invention, anyone can have the basis for arranging an attractive bouquet of flowers and achieve professional results."

She developed a prototype for QUICK ARRANGE, patent-pending, to provide a quick and easy means of holding flower stems together in a bouquet. As such, it saves time, effort and the expense of professional florist services since it requires little or no experience with floral design. This versatile accessory also accommodates different stem thicknesses and holds the flowers and stems firmly in place. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-RSD-172, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

