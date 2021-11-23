Hornitos® Tequila and the Black List Announce Grant Recipients of "Take Your Shot" Short Film Program Five Emerging Filmmakers Awarded Grants and Mentorship to Fund Their Short Films

CHICAGO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hornitos® Tequila, a leading premium tequila brand founded on the belief that nothing great ever happens without taking a chance, and producer and screenwriter hub the Black List today announced the five recipients of the Black List x Hornitos "Take Your Shot" Short Film Program.

Hornitos® Tequila and The Black List Team up to Help Emerging Filmmakers Take Their Shot in First-of-Its-Kind Short Film Program

In April 2021, Hornitos Tequila and the Black List announced the program in support of amplifying new voices in the film industry. After reviewing submissions, Hornitos and the Black List have selected five recipients from around the world who have hopes of turning their screenplays into proof of concept short films with mentorship from the Black List.

Meet the recipients:

Ella Gale : Ella Gale grew up outdoorsy in Colorado before becoming a standup-comedy basement gnome. Ella's proof of concept short film follows a struggling comedian who tries to win a local standup competition without losing her best friend after being infected by a demon who eats anyone she envies.

John Killoran : Hailing from Massachusetts , John (Johnny) Killoran is a writer and director with a number of feature and television credits to his name. Johnny's short follows a nostalgia-obsessed man who finds himself transported to a world where seventh grade lasts forever.

Leslie Nipkow : Leslie Nipkow is a breast cancer survivor and the daughter of an Auschwitz survivor. As a result, she writes characters who battle overwhelming odds, whether it be institutionalized prejudice, natural disasters or their own rogue cells. Based on a true story, Leslie's concept depicts a blacklisted film director in 1953 who defeats the odds in making a truly American independent film.

Steve Anthopoulos : Steve is a comedy writer and director, based in New South Wales, Australia . Steve's proof of concept follows a socially awkward young man who is happy to live in a world ruled by robots, but has their life upended when falling in love with a handsome anti-robot revolutionary.

Roland Esparza and Austin Savage : Roland and Austin are filmmakers, based in El Paso, Texas . Roland and Austin both have vast, authentic experiences in writing, art, comedy and film. Their short concept follows a subject who abandons a career in wrestling following the death of his best friend, and takes up a career in music in an effort to win back his long lost love.

"We were so impressed by the impactful stories and visions that were shared by these selected grant recipients," said Rashidi Hodari, Managing Director of Tequila at Beam Suntory. "Similar to that of Hornitos' brand history, each of these recipients exemplify the act of taking a bold chance – in this case, to produce and create their short film – and we could not be more excited to support their journeys in doing so."

"This partnership with Hornitos celebrates those who have been taking their shot as storytellers for years by giving them the resources necessary to do exactly that," said Franklin Leonard, Founder of the Black List. "We're thrilled with this inaugural group of filmmakers and look forward to further supporting them in the coming weeks, months and years ahead as they bring their visions to life."

The Hornitos x the Black List's "Take Your Shot" Short Film Program is a continuation of Hornitos' The Shot Fund – a multi-year, investment platform dedicated to empowering today's generation of shot-takers, taking shots at trailblazing ventures in their careers.

To learn more about Hornitos Tequila and its shot-taking brand history, visit www.hornitostequila.com or follow along with Hornitos Tequila on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

To learn more about the Black List and their mission to highlight extraordinary, often overlooked filmmakers, visit https://blcklst.com/ or follow along on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About Hornitos® Tequila

Hornitos® Tequila has a history of breaking tradition dating back to 1950 when founder Don Francisco launched the brand in honor of Mexican Independence Day. The Hornitos family of tequilas keeps Don Francisco's legacy alive, using the same high standards to cultivate the best and most flavorful agaves, molding them into premium tequilas that everyone can enjoy. Hornitos inspires its fans to adopt the same boundary-pushing mindset through its "A Shot Worth Taking" campaign that highlights the extraordinary things that can happen when people are willing to take a chance. Since the inception of "A Shot Worth Taking" in 2017, Hornitos has empowered fans to take their shot and provided funds and opportunities to make their aspirations achievable.

Hornitos' portfolio of premium tequilas includes Hornitos® Plata Tequila, Hornitos® Reposado Tequila, Hornitos® Añejo Tequila, Hornitos® Cristalino Tequila, Hornitos® Black Barrel Tequila as well as the recently launched Hornitos® Tequila Seltzer – which comes in Lime, Mango and now Pineapple – and a line of ready-to-serve premixed margaritas – available in Lime, Hibiscus, Strawberry Tamarind & Pineapple Poblano.

About The Black List

The Black List, an annual survey of Hollywood executives' favorite unproduced screenplays, was founded in 2005. Since then, at least 440 Black List scripts have been produced, grossing over $30 billion in box office worldwide. Black List movies have won 54 Academy Awards from 267 nominations, including four of the last twelve Best Picture Oscars and eleven of the last 28 Best Screenplay Oscars.

In October of 2012, the Black List launched a unique online community where screenwriters make their work available to readers, buyers and employers. Since its inception, it has hosted nearly 80,000 screenplays and teleplays and provided more than 130,000 script evaluations. As a direct result of introductions made on the Black List, dozens of writers have found representation at major talent agencies and management companies, as well as sold or optioned their screenplays.

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Basil Hayden, Knob Creek and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and On The Rocks Premium Cocktails.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

Drink Responsibly. Hornitos® Tequila, 40% alc./vol. ©2021 Sauza Tequila Import Company, Chicago, IL

