Costikyan Inc. Acquires New Locations in Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. Regions The leader in fine rug cleaning and restoration in the New York Metropolitan, New Jersey, and Connecticut Areas expands its reach to Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As of November 15, 2021, Costikyan Inc. ("Costikyan") has acquired new locations in Ardmore, Pennsylvania and Hyattsville, Maryland.

To date, Costikyan, leader in fine rug cleaning and restoration, will have locations in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. With Costikyan's exquisite care and trusted name, supported by its 130+ year-old legacy, these new locations will enhance Costikyan's ability to deliver premiere service and rug expertise to its customers in the Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. regions.

"We are excited and confident that our new locations will enhance our ability to deliver premiere service and rug expertise to our customers in the Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. regions. These acquisitions support our commitment to be the leading rug cleaning and restoration brand in the Eastern U.S.," said Greg Garian, President, Costikyan.

For five generations, Costikyan has been preserving the beauty of your fine rugs and upholstery.

