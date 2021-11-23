Blix partners with REEF on delivery order locations Blix's products are now available on the REEF Kitchens platform, delivered via UberEats, Doordash and Grubhub

MIAMI, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REEF Technology Inc. the largest operator of virtual restaurants, logistics and proximity hubs in North America, announced today its partnership with Blix Ltd ("Blix"), an integrated food technology system.

The partnership will allow REEF to offer Blix 's wide range of nutritious meals through their delivery kitchens. REEF will blend Blix pouches using their smart food maker in their ghost kitchens and deliver orders through UberEats , Doordash and Grubhub . Whereas previously consumers would need to purchase the smart foodmaker from Blix to make and enjoy their products, this partnership will deliver their freshly made, healthy smoothies and indulgent drinks in less than 30 minutes. The service will be available from the 15th of November in the Miami area.

"REEF and Blix are a perfect match. Both companies share a DNA of innovation and technology that provides consumers with a great, fast experience. It just fits perfectly in our innovative kitchen design," said Tommy Rosen, Head of Development at REEF. "We also plan to roll out Blix in our hotel food and beverage operations and complement our brand's menus with their healthy smoothies, milkshakes, cocktails, etc. This is only the beginning, and we are very excited to partner with Blix."

"Since its inception, Blix has consistently focused on giving consumers the gift of time by offering them the highest quality food in the most convenient way possible. We see this partnership with REEF as a major step forward in fulfilling our vision," said Edouard Sterngold, CEO at Blix.

REEF transforms urban spaces into community hubs that create jobs and bring new goods, services and experiences to the neighborhood. With an ecosystem of 5,000 locations and a team that's over 18,000 strong, REEF is the largest operator of parking real estate and delivery restaurants in North America.

Blix believes that you don't have to compromise between time and eating healthy delicious food made from wholesome, all-natural ingredients. Their intelligent blending platform with pre-portioned pouches blends a fresh smoothie, sauce, spread and much more in a matter of seconds with no planning, no prepping and zero cleaning. The partnership is a natural one and will make Blix's healthy offerings more accessible to the communities REEF is connecting with.

