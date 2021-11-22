OnSolve recognized by security industry leaders for Best Threat Intelligence, Best Machine Learning and AI, and Best Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) during International Security Conference (ISC) East

OnSolve® Wins Three 2021 'ASTOR' Awards for Best Threat Intelligence Solution, Best Machine Learning and AI, and Best Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR)

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OnSolve, a leading critical event management provider for enterprises, SMB organizations, and government entities, announced today that it has been awarded two Platinum and one Silver 'ASTOR' Awards from American Security Today during the 2021 'ASTORS' Awards Presentation Luncheon at ISC East. For the 2021 Awards program, OnSolve Risk Intelligence was given the Platinum Award for Best Machine Learning and AI and OnSolve Control Center won Platinum for Best Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR). OnSolve Risk Intelligence was also awarded Silver in the Best Threat Intelligence category. The winners were honored at a special event that took place this week at the leading event for security and public safety, International Security Conference (ISC) East.

2021 ASTOR Platinum Award

"We are honored to be recognized with the distinguished ASTOR awards for artificial intelligence and machine learning," said OnSolve CEO Mark Herrington. "Effectively managing and responding to risk has become increasingly more complex and is now a board-level conversation. Organizations don't have the infrastructure in place to rapidly anticipate, prepare and respond to sudden business disruption. Our leadership in artificial intelligence and security orchestration, automation and response underscores how we are paving the way for our customers to achieve organizational resilience in 2022."

The annual 'ASTORS' Awards is specifically designed to honor distinguished government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit, and intelligence to end-users in a variety of government, homeland security, enterprise, and public safety vertical markets.

"'ASTORS' nominations are evaluated on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, overall impact to the industry, relatability to other industry technologies, and application feasibility outside of the industry," said AST Publisher, Michael J. Madsen.

The OnSolve Platform for Critical Event Management (CEM) offers a fully integrated suite of products: OnSolve Risk Intelligence, OnSolve Critical Communications and OnSolve Incident Management. At the core of the platform is Risk Intelligence. Its powerful AI engine uses machine learning to ingest thousands of verified data sources, identify the most critical events facing an organization and deliver these relevant alerts to the right people at the right time – far faster than human analysts. In August, OnSolve Risk Intelligence was awarded Security Today's Best New Product of the Year. OnSolve was also awarded a 2021 Government Security Award (Govies) in Security and Risk Intelligence and was a silver winner of the Globee IT World Awards in the Business Continuity Management category earlier this year.

OnSolve also launched the OnSolve Control Center in July 2021. OnSolve Control Center allows organizations to automate and orchestrate responses to common threats in real time, mitigate impact and reduce recovery time all from a purpose-built, centralized operating hub.

For more information about OnSolve, please visit www.onsolve.com.

About OnSolve

With billions of alerts sent annually and over 60 combined years of proven support to both the public and private sectors, OnSolve delivers critical event management capabilities backed by unmatched industry expertise, which keeps our customers safe, informed, assured and productive when it matters most. We do that through a SaaS-based global portfolio that delivers scalable, easy-to-deploy-and-use solutions for the rapid and secure exchange of vital information and coordination among organizations, people, devices and partners, regardless of the situation or level of need. For more information, please visit www.onsolve.com.

About American Security Today

American Security Today (AST), the 'New Face in Homeland Security™', is the premier digital media platform in the U.S. Homeland Security and Public Safety Industry, focused on breaking news and in-depth coverage of the newest initiatives and hottest technologies in physical & IT security on the market today.

AST highlights the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions across a wide variety of media products delivered daily, weekly, and monthly to over 75,000 qualified government and security industry readers, essential to meeting today's growing security challenges to 'Secure our Nation, One City at a Time™'.

To learn more visit www.americansecuritytoday.com, or contact AST by email at admin@americansecuritytoday.com or phone 646-450-6027.

