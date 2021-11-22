Flex to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) announced today that Paul Lundstrom, Chief Financial Officer and David Rubin, Vice President, Investor Relations will participate in the following investor conference:
Nasdaq's 45th Investor Conference
Date: December 2, 2021
Presentation time: 6:30am PT / 9:30am ET
The virtual presentation will be available as a live webcast and as an archived replay, accessible through the Flex Investor Relations website at https://investors.flex.com.
About Flex
Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.
Contacts
Investors & Analysts
David A. Rubin
Vice President, Investor Relations
(408) 577-4632
David.Rubin@flex.com
Media & Press
Mark Plungy
Director, Corporate Integrated Communications
(408) 442-1691
Mark.Plungy@flex.com
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Flex