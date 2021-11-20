Epoch-Making Ultra-portable And Thinnest Smart Laser Projector With ALPD® Technology Debut On Indiegogo <span class="legendSpanClass">Wemax Go and Wemax Go Pro Launch Today</span>

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampula, Inc. today announced the launch of Wemax Go and Wemax Go Pro, two new, ultra-portable laser projectors, available on Indiegogo. The Wemax Go and Wemax Go Pro are the world's thinnest cinema-grade projectors using ALPD® technology and feature incredible portability, brightness and contrast ratios. The Wemax Go Pro provides 2-3x the brightness of competing pocket sized LED-based projectors. For truly portable use, Wemax Go works with USB-C power banks; Wemax Go Pro includes a built-in battery. Wemax Go and Wemax Go Pro offer consumers a new way to experience cinema-grade projection whether it's on the go or from the comfort of your home; these advanced laser projectors are ushering in a new era of ultra-portable projection.

"It's exciting to see this sophisticated ALPD® laser projection technology miniaturized into such a small package, making great video quality, brightness and color available in a never-before-possible size," said Yajun Zhang, CEO of Ampula, Inc.

"We're thrilled to make both revolutionary movie-theater-grade projectors available on Indiegogo this winter at prices that are practical for the on-the-go video enthusiast," said Yajun Zhang.

The Wemax Go and Wemax Go Pro boast top-of-the-line features that shatter previous category benchmarks, raising the bar on resolution, color reproduction, brightness and portability.

Wemax Go Pro:

1920 x 1080p Resolution

ALPD® Laser Light Source

600 ANSI Lumens

1.2:1 Throw Ratio

40" to 120" Screen Size

Side Projection

Automatic Focus

4-point Keystone Correction

Intelligent Obstacle Avoidance

Intelligent Screen Alignment

3485 mAh Built-in Battery

Up to 4 Hours Estimated Runtime

Small and Portable at 8.6W x 4.6D x 0.98H Inches (Approximately the size of an iPad Mini 6)

Wemax Go:

960 x 540p Resolution

ALPD® Laser Light Source

300 ANSI Lumens

1.2:1 Throw Ratio

15" to 100" Screen Size

Manual Focus

Vertical Keystone Correction

Works with USB-C External Batteries

Fits in Your Pocket at Only 5.9W x 3.2D x 0.97H Inches (Similar size to an iPhone 13)

The Wemax Go and Wemax Go Pro are the best ultra-portable mini projectors for movies. Both the Wemax Go and Wemax Go Pro deliver incredible image quality with better contrast and detail than competing projectors under bright light. They are easy to set up, use, and are surprisingly compact.

The Wemax Go Pro is an ultra-portable 1080p projector in a small, battery-powered package with a power bank which raises battery life up to four hours. It supports Android & iOS device, and you can cast pictures, YouTube and other video content wirelessly.

At 2W x2, the Wemax Go Pro internal speaker sounds loud and full. In addition, the Wemax Go Pro can be used as a portable Bluetooth speaker. The 600 ANSI Lumens provide a pleasantly bright viewing experience and a 500:1 FOFO contrast ratio with 1080p resolution ensure your picture is crystal clear for even the most detailed content.

This is the first time that cinema-grade ALPD® Laser technology has been miniaturized into an ultra-portable projector that fits in your pocket. ALPD® is the phosphor laser technology capable of producing exceptionally energy efficient, bright projected images with a wide color gamut. Both Wemax Go and Wemax Go Pro utilize ALPD® for their cutting edge cinema-grade projection display. With Wemax Go and Wemax Go Pro, you'll have bright, sharp, and immersive imagery on-the-go.

Key Benefits:

ALPD® Laser provides 2-3x brightness when compared to LED-based projectors of the same size

Uses nearly 50% less energy compared to LED-based projectors

Impeccable brightness day or night, bright enough for screens up to 120-inches

Connect your Nintendo Switch, Xbox or Sony PlayStation 4 for large-screen gaming

Wemax Go and Wemax Go Pro are built for long-term reliability using an industry-leading TI DLP chips and an advanced ALPD® Laser light source with a lifespan of 25,000 hours

Wirelessly cast movies, TV shows, music, games, sports and more from your Android, iOS, Mac or Windows device to Wemax Go Pro

Space saving 1.2:1 throw ratio reproduces cinema-wide video in tight spaces

Access to 500,000+ movies and TV episodes with the Roku bundle and applicable subscriptions

The Wemax Go and Wemax Go Pro will be available starting on November 20th, 2021 with super early bird pricing starting at $299 (Go) and $599 (Go Pro) here: igg.me/at/wemaxgo.

Ampula, Inc.

www.wemax.com

marketing@wemax.com

