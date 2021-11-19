NiSource Announces Leadership Changes in Legal Function

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) today announced that Anne-Marie D'Angelo, executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary, is leaving NiSource to assume the position of Chief Legal and Government Affairs Officer at Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP, TAP.A; TSX: TPX.B, TPX.A).

Ms. D'Angelo joined NiSource in 2019 and quickly ascended to the top leadership position in the legal function after distinguishing herself supporting the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer, and by supporting the company and its operating companies on legal, safety, compliance, governance, and employee-related matters. She has been an instrumental part of the NiSource leadership team.

"Anne-Marie has made significant contributions to NiSource in her time with us, which is a testament to her astute legal counsel, integrity and her unmatched judgment," said NiSource President and CEO Joe Hamrock. "During her tenure at NiSource, Anne-Marie significantly developed the legal team and processes, further bolstered the company's ethics and ESG programs and enhanced our proxy. We wish Anne-Marie every success as she transitions into her new role with Molson Coors and the next phase of her career."

"My time at NiSource has been one of the most rewarding periods of my career," said Anne-Marie D'Angelo. "I'm most proud of the accomplishments of the legal team and their ability to seamlessly partner with other functions and business leaders within the company to solve problems, and the many contributions this team has made to a number of high-profile rate cases over the years."

As a result of Ms. D'Angelo's departure, the company has named Vice President and Deputy General Counsel Kim Cuccia as interim General Counsel, and has commenced a nationwide search for a replacement.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. Based in Merrillville, Indiana, NiSource's approximately 7,500 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index. Additional information about NiSource, its investments in modern infrastructure and systems, its commitments and its local brands can be found at www.nisource.com. Follow us at www.facebook.com/nisource, www.linkedin.com/company/nisource or www.twitter.com/nisourceinc. NI-F

