Lucid Named To Inaugural Inc. Best-Led Companies List

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Software , a leading provider of visual collaboration software, has been named to the first annual Inc. Best-Led Companies list — a select, data-driven list of the very strongest U.S. firms with revenue of $50 million to $2 billion.

"We're honored for Lucid to be recognized on such an incredible list," said Karl Sun, CEO and co-founder of Lucid. "This is a testament to the outstanding leadership team we have at Lucid, their commitment in driving Lucid forward and the incredible work all our employees continue to deliver."

To be considered for the list, companies were evaluated according to their leadership teams' superlative accomplishments in four key areas: performance and value creation; market penetration and customer engagement; talent; and leadership team. The final list recognizes 250 companies that are agile enough to maneuver but also big enough to have a broad impact.

