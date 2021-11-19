Feast Your Eyes On These Thanksgiving Inspired Fits From Hibbett|City Gear

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hibbett, Inc., the leading Birmingham based premium footwear and athleisure retailer with 1080 Hibbett and City Gear stores nationwide has cooked up a bounty of bites with curated looks for Thanksgiving week. Hibbett had their in-house style team collaborate on 5 toe-to-head Thanksgiving-themed looks for the coolest fits to get you through the week. Whether you are gathering, shopping or chowing down, this is the "feast" you really want this holiday season.

Thanksgiving Inspired Fits for the Holiday. Credit: Hibbett

"We wanted to help jumpstart the holidays and peoples' shopping lists with a little bit of fun. These holiday-week looks are inspired by some of Thanksgiving week's most iconic dishes," said Sarah Sharp-Wangaard, VP Marketing, Hibbett. "We tapped our own stylists and sneakerheads to come up with five streetwear-inspired, holiday-themed toe-to-head fits for our customers."

The holidays are a fun time to get together with family and friends whether you celebrate Thanksgiving, Friendsgiving or something else and want to look your very best. This year skip the same old sweater look and try one of the five Thanksgiving-inspired fits for men and women below.

"My favorite Thanksgiving side dish is mash & gravy and this matching Nike Tech Fleece Tracksuit is great to lounge in before, during and after a nice holiday meal," said Jen Ro, Instagram influencer @jennizerr . "I have to have my pumpkin pie à la mode and this Nike Velour Jacket is perfect to throw on for a last-minute run to the store for some ice cream!"

THANKSGIVING FEAST RECIPES

Monday – Greenbean Casserole

Start your week out as cozy as those green beans nestled in a velvety cream-of-something sauce with this " Noble Green fleece hoodie " and " Noble Green" Paris Saint-Germain joggers from Jordan Brand . Trust us: the joggers' elastic waistband and drawstring will come in clutch after a couple of heaping helpings of casserole. Complete your look with a pair of green and white Jordan sneakers or some Jordan Max Aura 3s in "Black/Wolf Grey ."

Tuesday – Cranberry Sauce

This rich crimson adidas Originals Women's Logo Play crewneck sweatshirt features adidas branding as bold as your first bite of cranberry sauce. Pair it with matching bottoms, like some adidas Originals Women's Cuffed Crimson Sweat Pants or coordinating cream-colored Logo Play Trefoil pants .

Add a little bit of zest to your look with some velvety, adidas Originals Nizza Platform platform shoes , or keep things casual with some adidas Originals NMD_R1s .

Wednesday - Mashed potatoes and gravy

Nike Tech Fleece fabric is engineered to be as lightweight and as warm as perfectly fluffed potatoes. Shop the tan-and-white Nike look from toe to head — hoodie , Nike joggers , and Air Max 97 sneakers . The resemblance this spud-inspired fit's cream and tan colorblocking shares with taters and gravy is not lost on us, either.

Thursday – The Main Course

An irresistible ensemble of distressed patchwork Smoke Rise Slim Fit Paris jeans , a graphic tee , and a matching Smoke Rise denim jacket . No judgment from us if you must unbutton them to make room for that extra plateful. Garnish your look with a pair of classic Timberland wheat boots or dark brown Clarks Desert Beeswax boots .

Friday – Sweet Potato or Pumpkin Pie

Whether you love a good sweet potato pie or can't get enough of that pumpkin, neither is more delectable than this orange Nike velour jacket and black Nike velour track pant combo. Top it off with a dollop of white and orange Air Max 90 sneakers , and enjoy!

If you're going out after the big meal or early on Friday morning to shop for yourself or to start marking off your holiday shopping list early, be sure to shop Hibbett | City Gear for the best selection of the season's hottest sneakers, shoes, fleece, fashion denim and more. Take advantage of amenities such as Buy Online, Pickup Today and Buy Online, Pickup In-Store along with easy financing through Buy Now, Pay Later partner, Klarna. Launch Raffles are available via the Hibbett mobile app and Points towards Awards can be earned on every purchase by signing up for the loyalty program.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with 1,080 Hibbett and City Gear specialty stores, located in 35 states nationwide. Hibbett has a rich history of convenient locations, personalized service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan and adidas. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com . Follow us @hibbettsports and @citygear on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Media Contact: Wendy Yellin, pr@hibbett.com

Hibbett City Gear Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hibbett Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hibbett, Inc.