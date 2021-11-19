Deeter Gallaher Group Honored with Two 2021 PRSA Keystone Awards

CAMP HILL, Pa., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deeter Gallaher Group LLC, a public relations, marketing, and digital media firm headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, has won two 2021 Keystone Awards from the Central Pennsylvania Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA). Boasting a record number of submissions to date, Central PA PRSA announced 27 award-winning projects.

Anne Deeter Gallaher, Owner/CEO of Deeter Gallaher Group LLC, a public relations, marketing, and digital media firm headquartered in Camp Hill, PA, has accepted two 2021 Keystone Awards from the Central Pennsylvania Public Relations Society of America (PRSA). The firm received a Keystone Award in Digital Public Relations for their Grit & Gravitas podcast and in Overall Public Relations for Strategic Consulting Partners, a management consulting firm with federal, state, and corporate clients.

Deeter Gallaher Group LLC has won two 2021 Keystone Awards from the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA).

Deeter Gallaher Group received a Keystone Award in the Digital Public Relations category for their Grit & Gravitas podcast featuring co-hosts Anne Carnathan, President & CEO of Universal Media Inc., and Anne Deeter Gallaher, Owner/CEO of Deeter Gallaher Group. Grit & Gravitas, a podcast launched in February 2021 which focuses on the savvy, spirited success stories of businesswomen from across the U.S., scored an average of 97 points out of a possible 100. The entry was lauded as "one of the best summaries of research I've read in a PRSA awards entry," "high quality production values in the podcasts—a clear commitment to doing a first-rate product," and "after sampling your podcasts, it's not just women who can benefit from them." And finally, "I'll be subscribing!" There's no higher praise.

Keystone Award recognition number two was in the category of Overall Public Relations for Strategic Consulting Partners, a management consulting firm with federal, state, and corporate clients across the country. Deeter Gallaher Group has garnered impressive multi-channel media coverage for the firm on a short runway. Judges remarked, "good objectives and audience identification," "tactics were creative and integrated, with a comprehensive and thoughtful approach," and "strong, high-value results."

"The passion and drive of our amazing clients makes telling their stories natural and fun, and we consider ourselves a member of their team," says Deeter Gallaher. "It's not nearly often enough that we pause to review and celebrate what we accomplish, but the Keystone Awards offer one such opportunity. Our outstanding results—media stories, social mentions, and climbing podcast subscriptions—speak for themselves. But to receive the accolades of our peers confirms that we're giving our best to our clients and ourselves every day."

"The Central PA PRSA Keystone Awards welcomes communications professionals to celebrate and share the creative campaigns, best practices, and outcomes from campaign successes that emerged from 2020," says Holly White, President and Awards Lead of Central PA PRSA. "This year's theme for the awards program was to 'emerge'—and that is exactly what these organizations did. We are so proud of our record-breaking number of award submissions this year and the number of professionals who continue to challenge themselves by entering the competition and build their expertise in the profession."

The Keystone Awards offer two levels of recognition. The highest honor is the Keystone Award presented to projects with outstanding achievements in public relations, while the Silver Keystone Award is presented to projects demonstrating excellent planning and outcomes. Entries were accepted for projects executed between September 1, 2020, and August 31, 2021. Volunteers from the Southern Arizona Chapter of PRSA judged the entries, considering the research, planning, execution, and results of each project in their scoring.

Winning entries were revealed at Central PA PRSA's awards event on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at the National Civil War Museum, Harrisburg, and are being highlighted on Central PA PRSA's social media channels.

To learn more about Deeter Gallaher Group, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, connect with us on LinkedIn, or send us a Tweet.

ABOUT DEETER GALLAHER GROUP LLC

The Deeter Gallaher Group is an award-winning public relations, marketing, and digital media firm headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, and with an office in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 2000, the 21-year-old firm's mission is to increase clients' business success via effective, influential, and powerful marketing and communication strategies. Through Powerful language. Smart marketing.®, the company propels businesses and organizations to earn greater market share, make good news, and influence more buyers. Visit DeeterGallaherGroup.com for a full list of services.

ABOUT CENTRAL PA PRSA

The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) is the nation's largest professional organization serving the communications community. The Central PA chapter was formed in 1959 and is one of the oldest chapters in the country. Its membership is representing a diverse group of professionals at all stages of their careers, including practitioners in corporate, government, nonprofit, education, health care, and association industries with a common desire for professional public relations practice and to continue education and the advancement of the profession. For more information, visit www.prsacp.org.

Contact: Anne Deeter Gallaher

Tel. 717.580.4856

adg@deetergallahergroup.com

The Deeter Gallaher Group is an award-winning public relations, marketing, and digital media firm headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, and with an office in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 2000, the 21-year-old firm’s mission is to increase clients’ business success via effective, influential, and powerful marketing and communication strategies. Powerful language. Smart marketing.®

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Deeter Gallaher Group