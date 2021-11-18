Universal Security Instruments Reports Second-Quarter Results

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE AMEX: UUU) today announced results for its fiscal second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2021.

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, sales decreased approximately 18% to $5,272,223 compared to sales of $6,457,295 for the same period last year. The Company reported net income of $107,696, or $0.05 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $725,845 or $0.31 per basic and diluted share for the same period last year.

For the six months ended September 30, 2021, sales increased approximately 6% to $9,940,221 versus $9,398,063 for the same period last year. The Company reported net income of $122,337, or $0.05 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $646,863 or $0.28, per basic and diluted share for the corresponding 2020 period.

"Included in the prior year's second quarter results were sales to a large national retailer that the Company was able to deliver when that retailer could not obtain inventory due to delays caused by the pandemic. Excluding those sales, our sales for the second quarter of the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 rose by $1,930,645 or approximately 58% from the comparable quarter of the prior year. Our sales continue to be impacted by supply chain disruptions in obtaining raw materials, ocean freight containers, and by port congestion in Long Beach, California. Our lower net income for the current year's six-month period despite higher sales is due to increased freight and customs charges. We are working with our suppliers and customers to mitigate these delay and cost increases," said Harvey Grossblatt - President and CEO.

UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC. is a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of safety and security devices. Founded in 1969, the Company has an over 52-year heritage of developing innovative and easy-to-install products, including smoke, fire and carbon monoxide alarms. For more information on Universal Security Instruments, visit our website at www.universalsecurity.com .

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that inherently include certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, among other items, currency fluctuations, the impact of current and future laws and governmental regulations affecting us and other factors which may be identified from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other public announcements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. We will revise our outlook from time to time and frequently will not disclose such revisions publicly.

UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

2021 2020 Sales $5,272,223 $6,457,295 Net income 107,696 725,845 Earnings per share:



Basic and diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.31





Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 2,312,887 2,312,887









Six Months Ended September 30,

2021 2020 Sales $ 9,940,221 $ 9,398,063 Net income 122,337 646,863 Earnings per share:



Basic and diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.28





Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 2,312,887 2,312,887

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

ASSETS



Sept. 30, 2021 Sept. 30, 2020 Cash $168,570 $ 146,393





Accounts receivable and amount due from factor 3,882,455 4,623,882 Inventory 4,966,226 3,460,325 Prepaid expense 529,196 162,057





TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 9,546,447 8,392,657





PROPERTY, EQUIPMENT AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS–NET 139,987 312,531 OTHER ASSETS 4,000 4,000 TOTAL ASSETS $9,690,434 $8,709,188

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Line of credit – factor $2,413,447 $1,158,796 Note payable – Eyston Company Ltd. 1,081,440

Note payable - bank - 221,400 Short-term portion of operating lease liability 87,908 173,625 Accounts payable 1,071,670 560,103 Accrued liabilities 197,076 340,964 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 4,851,541 2,454,888 NOTE PAYABLE – Eyston Company Ltd. - 1,081,440 LONG TERM PORTION OF OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY - 77,784 TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES - 1,159,224





SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:



Common stock, $.01 par value per share; authorized

20,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 2,312,887 at September 30,

2021 and 2020 23,129 23,129 Additional paid-in capital 12,885,841 12,885,841 Accumulated Deficit (8,070,077) (7,813,894) Accumulated other comprehensive income - - TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 4,838,893 5,095,076 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $9,690,434 $8,709,188

