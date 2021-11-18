Proceeds will fund the continued clinical development of CFI-400945, CFI-402257 and CFI-402411, the preclinical development of the Biologics and Cell Therapy platform. Financing led by Sino Biopharmaceutical and 3W Fund and includes other healthcare focused funds.

Treadwell Therapeutics Announces The Closing of a $91 Million Series B Financing Proceeds will fund the continued clinical development of CFI-400945, CFI-402257 and CFI-402411, the preclinical development of the Biologics and Cell Therapy platform. Financing led by Sino Biopharmaceutical and 3W Fund and includes other healthcare focused funds.

NEW YORK and HONG KONG, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Treadwell Therapeutics ("Treadwell"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel, cross-modality medicines for unmet needs in cancer, today announced the closing of an oversubscribed Series B financing, which raised more than $91 million. The financing was led by Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited and 3W Fund Management Limited ("3W Fund") and included new investors including renowned culture entrepreneur and investor Mr. Adrian Cheng, Prosperous Alliance, Alpha Win Capital, Fortune Ocean Growth Fund L.P. and, along with existing investors TIO Bioventures, and other undisclosed institutional and individual investors.

"Our team is very excited to announce the closing of this transformative Series B financing, and are very grateful to our investors, both old and new, for their belief, commitment and support of our goal to build a globally impactful Biotechnology organization," said Shane Burgess, Chairman and co-CEO of Treadwell. "Since our company was founded in July 2019, we have made significant strides in building and validating our clinical stage small molecule portfolio, as well as broadening our pre-clinical pipeline of novel biologic and cell therapy assets. The funding will allow us to further the development of our product candidates, as well as to continue building out our organization in all functions with the talent necessary to support our mission, which is to translate novel scientific insights into hope for patients in need," added Michael Tusche, Ph.D., co-CEO of Treadwell.

"Treadwell is a company steeped in world class science and has an exciting pipeline of first in class drugs with compelling signs of clinical activity," said Dr. Mao Li, Chief Medical Officer at Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited. "We are excited to be part of Treadwell in the next phase of its growth."

"We are excited to support Treadwell to further develop its strong pipeline of first in class drug candidates to help patients worldwide." said Cathy Chen of 3W Fund. "We look forward to significant growth of Treadwell in the near future."

The proceeds from this financing will allow Treadwell to continue the clinical and pre-clinical development of its broad, multi-modality pipeline. This includes TWT-101 study of CFI-402411 in advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab; TWT-202 study of CFI-400945 in leukemia as a monotherapy and in combination with decitabine or azacitidine, an IND filing in late 2021 and subsequent study of CFI-402257 in metastatic ER+ Breast cancer, as well as other opportunistic trials. It will also support Treadwell's continued development and validation of its preclinical pipeline of novel biologic and cell therapy approaches, the latter of which is expected to enter the clinic around early 2023. Lastly, the funding will allow Treadwell to continue to grow and operationalize the organization with world class talent and infrastructure.

About Treadwell Therapeutics

Treadwell Therapeutics is a science driven, clinical-stage multi-modality oncology company developing first-in-class and best-in-class medicines to address unmet needs in patients with cancer. Founded by a cadre of pre-eminent scientific luminaries, including Dr. Tak W. Mak, the Company's robust, internally developed pipeline includes a first-in-class PLK4 kinase inhibitor, CFI-400945 and a best-in-class TTK inhibitor, CFI-402257, and CFI-402411, an oral immunomodulatory kinase inhibitor with activity toward HPK1. Treadwell also has a robust pre-clinical pipeline with multiple biologic and next generation TCR based autologous cell therapy programs. For more information, please visit www.treadwelltx.com.

