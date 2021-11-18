Kia Telluride Named To Car And Driver's 2022 10Best List Three-row Sport Utility Awarded a Spot on the List for Third Consecutive Year

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kia Telluride has been named to Car and Driver's 10Best list for 2022, which recognizes the best trucks and SUVs on the market. The industry-leading automotive publication selected Kia's largest-ever SUV for this prestigious honor based on its impressive design, premium interior and refined ride. Year-to-date sales of the Telluride are up 39-percent, in part propelled by industry awards like Car and Driver's 10Best.

"After earning the most awards of any Kia vehicle within its first year on the market, the Telluride has sustained that momentum, earning accolades from some of the most esteemed automotive voices in the industry," said Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia North America, Kia America. "We are honored to have a place on Car and Driver's 10Best List once again – a testament to Kia's proven quality and world-class lineup."

The Telluride competed against 67 other vehicles – cars, trucks, SUVs, and vans – to earn a coveted place on the list of 10 vehicles. Expert judges selected the winners based on value, mission fulfillment and road manners. The field included all-new or significantly updated vehicles with a base price below $90,000, along with last year's winners.

"The Kia Telluride remains one of our favorite SUVs on the market," says Sharon Silke Carty, Car and Driver editor in chief. "It is a well-rounded top choice in its segment and is a benchmark family vehicle that never lets us down."

For 2022, the Telluride received minor design enhancements, new Kia badging, a slightly redesigned radiator grille and additional convenience and safety features across trims.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

