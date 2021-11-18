John Hancock Closed-End Funds Release Earnings Data

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The John Hancock Closed-End Funds listed in the table below announced earnings1 for the three months ended October 31, 2021. The same data for the comparable three month period ended October 31, 2020 is also available below.
Three Months Ended 10/31/2021
Ticker
Fund Name
Current
Net
Per
NAV
Total
Total Net Assets
HPI
Preferred Income Fund
7/31
$ 9,322,860
$ 0.355
$20.75
$ 795,941,372
*
$ 545,441,372
HPF
Preferred Income Fund II
7/31
$ 7,578,497
$ 0.354
$20.48
$ 642,455,258
*
$ 438,455,258
HPS
Preferred Income Fund III
7/31
$10,089,391
$ 0.318
$18.31
$ 847,221,405
*
$ 581,221,405
JHS
Income Securities Trust
10/31
$ 2,172,576
$ 0.187
$15.90
$ 276,493,009
*
$ 185,193,009
JHI
Investors Trust
10/31
$ 3,093,894
$ 0.355
$18.63
$ 249,302,616
*
$ 162,402,616
PDT
Premium Dividend Fund
10/31
$10,706,094
$ 0.219
$14.88
$1,099,535,729
*
$ 725,835,729
HTD
Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
10/31
$11,956,882
$ 0.338
$25.11
$1,307,892,299
*
$ 888,992,299
HTY
Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield
10/31
$ 684,151
$ 0.063
$ 6.47
$ 70,669,291
$ 70,669,291
Three Months Ended 10/31/2020
Ticker
Fund Name
Current
Net
Per
Common
NAV
Total
Total Net Assets
HPI
Preferred Income Fund
7/31
$9,273,124
$ 0.354
$18.55
$ 721,917,294
*
$486,417,294
HPF
Preferred Income Fund II
7/31
$7,557,021
$ 0.354
$18.24
$ 582,842,777
*
$389,842,777
HPS
Preferred Income Fund III
7/31
$10,094,008
$ 0.318
$16.33
$ 769,586,346
*
$517,586,346
JHS
Income Securities Trust
10/31
$2,341,107
$ 0.201
$15.95
$ 277,074,494
*
$185,774,494
JHI
Investors Trust
10/31
$2,952,323
$ 0.339
$17.11
$ 235,854,640
*
$148,954,640
PDT
Premium Dividend Fund
10/31
$11,213,421
$ 0.230
$12.84
$ 998,733,914
*
$625,033,914
HTD
Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
10/31
$12,248,693
$ 0.346
$21.65
$1,185,498,573
*
$766,598,573
HTY
Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield
10/31
$825,885
$ 0.076
$5.78
$ 63,098,543
$63,098,543
*Total managed assets include assets attributable to borrowings under the Committed Facility Agreement or Liquidity Agreement, as applicable.
1 Earnings refer to net investment income, which is comprised of the Fund's interest and dividend income, less expenses. Earnings presented represent past earnings and there is no guarantee of future results.
Amounts distributed by the Funds may vary from the earnings shown above and will be announced in separate press releases. Up-to-date distribution rate information is available on John Hancock Investment Management's web site at www.jhinvestments.com by clicking on "Closed-End Funds" under the "Daily Prices" tab.
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.
An investor should consider a Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing.
