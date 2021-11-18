LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esports Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET), a leading global provider of award-winning advanced esports wagering products and technologies, announced today that the launch of its affiliate platform Eaffiliates.com. Through this program, affiliates could receive a commission based on confirmed deposits and revenue generated. This multi-faceted esports solution combines secure and reliable wagering with industry-leading odds, effective promotions and targeted cross-selling.

Esports Technologies Launches Eaffiliates.com

Key benefits of Eaffiliates.com include:

Customized commission plans: Eaffiliates.com works with partners to create plans that are precision-tailored to specific wagering verticals, including casino, esports and sports.

Industry-leading esports odds: Parent company Esports Technologies has the quantitative analytics resources to deliver competitive odds with support for multiple markets in 140 jurisdictions.

A thriving ecosystem: Monthly and weekly promotions keep players engaged, while free-to-play opportunities draw new and returning users.

A position of influence: Esports Technologies has forged strategic alliances with cultural icons and brand ambassadors such as Jordan Clarkson and Clinton Sparks that will help convert casual fans.

Michael Holm, Affiliate Director, Esports Technologies, said, "Eaffiliates.com will harness the robust intellectual property of Esports Technologies to offer a best-in-class wagering experience that consistently optimizes conversion and retention, generating maximum revenue for our affiliate partners. We are excited to welcome affiliate partners from all over the world, and we look forward to working with them in a way that's mutually beneficial."

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies is developing groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. Esports Technologies is one of the leading global providers of esports product, platform and marketing solutions. The company operates a licensed online gambling platform, gogawi.com, that offers real money betting on esports events and professional sports from around the world in a secure environment. The company is developing esports predictive gaming technologies that allow distribution to both customers and business partners.

