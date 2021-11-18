Envoy Welcomes Jeff Brecker as Managing Director Chicago

Connected customer experience consultancy strengthens strategic leadership in Chicago

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Envoy announced that Jeff Brecker has joined the connected customer experience consultancy, as managing director of its Chicago office. This appointment reflects the company's commitment to delivering best-in-class, digitally-led experiences for customers across six core practice areas including: brand and strategy, B2B and B2C websites, e-commerce platforms, digital products and environments, and marketing and media.

Jeff Brecker, Managing Director, Envoy Chicago (CNW Group/Envoy)

For more than 20 years, Brecker has built, scaled and successfully operated multiple award-winning marketing organizations. Most recently he worked with an array of Fortune 500 brands and start-ups, helping them transform their internal creative, communications and design teams, thereby driving innovation and exponential business growth.

Previously in his career, Brecker served as vice president at Kimberly-Clark where he led global creative, design and content development for all sectors and brands across 170 countries. His depth of agency experience includes managing director responsibilities at R/GA Chicago, where he launched multiple new PepsiCo brands and spearheaded the global Brand AI practice. In addition, Brecker has held senior leadership roles at Digital Kitchen, Leo Burnett, Ogilvy and DDB, and is a recognized leader with exceptional strengths in creative, technology and production, along with operations and structure.

Recognized with some of the industry's highest honors, Brecker's work has garnered a host of awards and multiple gold Cannes Lions, notably the Cannes Lions Design Grand Prix for The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas' digitally infused interior design.

"Jeff is a trusted advisor and an innovative, strategic leader who has a solid track record of growing business by nurturing key client relationships and recruiting top talent," said Kevin Bauer, CEO, Envoy. "He has an impressive track record in aligning and scaling design thinking across all operations, from product development to marketing, with flawless optimization and delivery; Jeff's approach will give both Envoy and our clients a great competitive advantage."

As managing director, Brecker will be responsible for strengthening, optimizing and scaling Envoy Chicago's team of 25, which services clients' end-to-end needs across three pillars: brand innovation, digital transformation and growth acceleration. Envoy's Chicago office, the heart of the agency's digital environments team (formerly Leviathan), transforms distinctive physical environments into exceptional experiences. By blending artful content, digital technology and physical space, the team designs destinations that engage audiences, changes perceptions and drives transactions for bold clients worldwide.

"I saw this as an incredible opportunity to join a highly creative, independently-held organization, full of some of the most talented creatives, technologists and strategists in our industry," said Brecker. "Envoy's enviable client and category expertise along with this team's deep understanding of true consumer engagement that goes way beyond marketing is what makes the agency so unique."

The agency has experienced tremendous growth momentum this past year with the appointment of Caroline Murphy as chief growth officer for North America and the unification of its three agency brands: Envoy, Bulldog Drummond, and Leviathan, now operating under the Envoy name.

Envoy's current portfolio includes: McDonald's, Acorns, Vizio, Arlo, TaylorMade, Verizon, Nike, HyperX, and Diageo. To learn more about Envoy and its current career opportunities, please visit https://www.weareenvoy.com/careers.

ABOUT ENVOY

Envoy is an end-to-end digital consultancy that helps organizations accelerate growth through connected customer experiences. Trusted by iconic brands and tomorrow's category leaders, Envoy's multidisciplinary team of strategists, designers, and technologists deliver unprecedented levels of impact through brand building, ecommerce, and digital products. Headquartered in Irvine, California, with offices in San Diego and Chicago, Envoy transforms experiences for clients such as T-Mobile, VIZIO, Arlo, Nike, and Diageo. To learn more, visit Envoy's website and follow the team on LinkedIn.

Envoy Logo (CNW Group/Envoy)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Envoy