Witherite Law Group, Fiesta, And Ft. Worth ISD Partner To Provide Turkeys For 1,000 Families This Thanksgiving

FT. WORTH, Texas, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to recent media reports, turkey supplies are down more than 24% and the prices are up. This is making it difficult for families to find the staple food items they need this holiday season, especially turkeys. However, Witherite Law Group, 1-800-TruckWreck, Ft. Worth ISD Family Acton Center, and Fiesta are joining together to provide 1,000 turkeys for Dallas-Ft. Worth families in need this Thanksgiving.

Witherite Law Group, 1-800-TruckWreck, Fiesta, and Ft. Worth ISD Family Action Center, which serves more than eight schools in the Stop Six community, will host a turkey giveaway this Friday, November 19, 2021, at the Fiesta Store located at 4245 E. Berry Street, Fort Worth, TX 76105. The event will start at 7 a.m. The event is free and an open to the community. Registration is not required. Tickets for turkeys will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

"In addition to the health crisis that resulted from the global COVID-19 pandemic, we have also seen a rise in food insecurity in the communities we serve," said Dr. Carlos Walker, director of the Ft. Worth ISD Family Action Center. "Our goal is to meet the needs of our students and families, beyond the classroom. We are excited to work with Amy Witherite and her team to provide food for people who need it most this holiday season."

Since the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the economic hardships that resulted, the demand for community-based assistance has been even greater. Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck are committed to helping serve the community, particularly when the need is so apparent. People have been known to drive in from all over the DFW Metroplex to have a meal on the table for their families. "We want to provide hope and opportunities for a better future in the communities we serve," said Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. "People are facing real challenges and hardships. It's important for us to do our part to help people and make their lives a little bit better."

In addition to the Thanksgiving turkey giveaway, Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck will also conduct at holiday coat drive on December 11.

