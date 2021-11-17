USANA honored with three prestigious awards

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA, a leader in cellular nutrition, is proud to announce three major awards won this past month. During the 2021 Direct Selling Association (DSA) Engage Conference, USANA received the Product Innovation award for its Mood and Relaxation Products, and the Vision for Tomorrow award for its charity, USANA Kids Eat. Lastly, USANA's Director of Communications Sarah Searle was named as one of the PR Professionals of the Year by industry publication, PRNews.

"I am so proud of USANA and all of our accomplishments this past year and a half," says Kevin Guest, USANA's chairman and CEO. "As a proud company member of the Direct Selling Association, receiving not one, but two prestigious awards from them is remarkable. Recent times have not been easy, but everyone at USANA has put in so much hard work. We have been lucky enough to be able to give so much back to the community. I feel these awards are very much deserved."

USANA's Mood & Relaxation line includes four amazing products: Stress Relief, Mineral Calm, and Pure Rest to support your mental and emotional well-being while Calm Response keeps you feeling grounded. *

USANA Kids Eat is a local, Salt Lake City-based program with a mission to eliminate hunger in Utah schools by providing backpacks filled with non-perishable, easily prepared food to ensure kids have enough to eat outside of school hours.

The DSA Awards, given annually by the Direct Selling Association, highlights a new product or service introduced to the marketplace in the previous year that sets a high standard of excellence and innovation.

"We are ecstatic to see USANA win at the DSA awards, but are just as excited for one of our own to be named a PR Professional of the Year," says Dan Macuga, USANA's chief communications and marketing officer. "Early last year, Sarah Searle took on the huge task of running USANA's PR department while also being in charge of USANA's communications team. Even though she was new to PR, Sarah has done an incredible job to take the team in a new, positive direction, helping the company in unmeasurable ways. Sarah is one of the hardest-working, most supportive directors I've had the pleasure to work with. Congratulations, Sarah!"

For over two decades, the Platinum PR Awards have been hailed as the most coveted and competitive award in the communications space. The winners of this world-renowned recognition represent the best of the best—those who have reached the pinnacle of both innovation and industry knowledge.

Since 1992, USANA has won more than 750 local, national, and international awards.

