Revalize Further Expands Operations in Europe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revalize, the worldwide leader in sector-specific revenue operations software for manufacturers, their distributors and their specifiers, today announced the planned acquisition of three European software companies comprising five respected brands. The addition of the companies will both extend the Revalize solution portfolio and its European operations.

(PRNewsfoto/Revalize)

This strengthened position in Europe accelerates the company's already rapid growth since its formation in June 2021, nearly doubling the planned revenue objectives for the first year of operations.

Joining the Revalize solution portfolio are:

PROCAD Group , headquartered in Karlsruhe, Germany , boasts proven product lifecycle management (PLM) and product data management (PDM) solutions that enable companies to manage their product lifecycles in a world of ever-growing complexity, delivering a substantial efficiency boost to customers in the discrete manufacturing sector. The PROCAD Group was created in 2021 from the merger of PROCAD with keytech , which also specializes in PLM, and ACATEC , a developer of CPQ solutions for manufacturers of complex products. The PROCAD Group brings more than 1,350 customers and more than 250 employees at 12 locations to Revalize. Revalize has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire PROCAD, which subject to customary regulatory approvals, is expected to close in December.





SpecPage , headquartered in Kussnacht, Switzerland , is a recognized developer of innovative PLM and quality assurance solutions for recipe-based, process manufacturers. The company brings innovative and user-friendly software solutions to manage the unique and complex aspects of product labelling in the global competition for CPG products. This acquisition brings the SpecPage PLM cloud platform, global support expansion and a comprehensive CPQ integration to Revalize. Revalize closed on the acquisition of SpecPage earlier in October.





TENADO, headquartered in Bochum, Germany , is a leading provider of computer-aided design (CAD) software solutions for the metal and wood fabrication trades, mechanical engineering, fire protection and traffic management sectors. TENADO serves craftsmen, carpenters, safety inspectors and transportation planners, and has more than 30,000 active users. Revalize closed on the acquisition of TENADO earlier in November.

The inclusion of these brands aligns with Revalize's mission, expands the company's capabilities to support end-to-end, design-to-cash workflows and strengthens its operational presence in Europe. With the expanded offerings and reach, Revalize aims to enhance its market position as the worldwide leader in CPQ and revenue operations solutions for manufacturers, and the only global, at-scale provider of sector-specific manufacturing solutions.



"Europe now accounts for nearly half of our business worldwide. Our multinational customers in the U.S. have been asking us to support their plans with an operational footprint in EMEA; and similarly, the customers of our European businesses need product and service coverage in North America. The addition of these five brands to the Revalize portfolio is a great win for all of our customers and any manufacturer worldwide that wants to build their digital capabilities across the design-to-cash cycle," said Jim Contardi, CEO of Revalize.

Maintaining a flexible, global workforce is part of the Revalize mission. The company will continue to grow its Jacksonville headquarters and staff while supporting offices in regions where it has a high concentration of employees, including in Europe.

Learn more about Revalize and its acquisitions, as well as employment opportunities in Jacksonville and beyond, at www.revalizesoftware.com.



About Revalize

Revalize is the global leader in sector-specific software solutions that help manufacturers optimize revenue operations through design applications, engineering simulations, product selection, CPQ, PIM, PLM, visualization, and data analytics. Headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, the company serves over 10,000 customers across the globe. Revalize is a portfolio company of TA Associates and Hg. Learn more at www.revalizesoftware.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

For Revalize

Alex Cruz

Revalize

alex.cruz@revalizesoftware.com

+1-956-867-1405

Ashley Williams

Wingard

ashley@wearewingard.com

+1-904-707-0475

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Revalize