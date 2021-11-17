Online Furniture Marketplace Kaiyo Announces Inaugural Trend Report

The Trend Report Analyzes the State of the Furniture Industry Including Insights from CEO, Alpay Koralturk, and 2022 Trend Predictions from Renowned Interior Designer, Peti Lau

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiyo , a full-service marketplace for pre-loved furniture committed to great design, exceptional customer care, and a more sustainable planet, today released its inaugural Trend Report. Kaiyo's 2021 Trend Report highlights data on the furniture industry at large with insight from Kaiyo's CEO, Alpay Koralturk, exploring the resale furniture industry's most coveted decor pieces and trends in 2021 evidenced by Kaiyo data. Additionally, the report uncovers 2022 design trend predictions from Peti Lau, Kaiyo's trends expert and renowned international interior designer.

"The popularity of apparel resale sites like ThreadUp and TheRealReal have made consumers more comfortable with shopping preloved pieces. We are pleased to release Kaiyo's inaugural trend report which highlights the growing demand for pieces that are durable and sustainable," said Alpay Koralturk, CEO & Founder of Kaiyo. "Millennials, in particular, are more willing to shop second hand as they become increasingly eco-conscious and more discerning with their dollars. We hope this report shines a light on the important role the resale furniture market plays in creating a more sustainable world."

Kaiyo's 2021 Home Trend Report Highlights Include:

More Are Looking to Keep Furniture out of Landfills: 68 percent of Kaiyo sellers sold for the first time in 2021.

Fighting Supply Chain Issues : The average delivery time with Kaiyo was 2 - 5 days, compared to the 14 - 16 week estimates from furniture manufacturers.

What's Trending : The latest grandmillennial trend has helped traditional-style brands like Drexel Heritage and Ethan Allen retain more value compared to last year.

Quick Cash : The best brands to sell on Kaiyo are CB2, West Elm, Herman Miller , Article, and Design Within Reach.

Redecorating In a Hurry : Kaiyo's fastest selling piece was the Modloft Sullivan Dining Table, which sold in 21 Minutes.

Splurge : The most indulgent piece of furniture on the site in 2021 was a DDC On the Rocks Sofa by Edra, valued at more than $18,000 .

Furniture's Future is Resale: Analysts believe the furniture resale industry could hit $ : Analysts believe the furniture resale industry could hit $ 16.6 billion in sales by 2025, up 70 percent from 2018.

In addition to proprietary data, the report features five 2022 design trend predictions from Peti Lau, Kaiyo's Trends Expert and renowned interior designer:

Textured fabrics are here to stay : We'll see more textured fabrics - particularly those tactile and soft-to-the-hand - in more colorways, adding a feeling of warmth to the home.

Wall treatments and plastered walls : Homes will begin to see less busy patterns within bedroom spaces and more textural surfaces instead for a more zen vibe.

Warm tones will be everywhere : Because we have not been able to travel, we will be inspired by the colors of Arizona like the Sedona Mountains, The Ocra and mustard tones of Yellowstone and Aspen when the trees turn.

A rise in playful and joyful furniture : Similar to The Roaring Twenties 'roaring 20s' aesthetic currently seen in the fashion industry with sequin, sparkles and fur, furniture design will also become more playful and exude a sense of joy.

Vintage is the new form of currency in the furniture industry: As interest in vintage pieces continues to grow, shoppers will have to dig deeper when browsing furniture resale marketplaces, thrift shops, estate sales, auctions and consignment stores to find these coveted decor items.

"Mixing pre-loved pieces with new furniture for all of my projects has become increasingly more important and relevant as I consider sustainability for the earth and accessibility for my clients — making Kaiyo the perfect platform to source from. I also love the fact that my clients can sell their furniture on Kaiyo so we can switch it up," said Peti Lau, Kaiyo's trends expert. "I was excited to be able to share my trend predictions for 2022 as creating a home sanctuary continues to be such a priority in all of our lives."

The core of the online marketplace is the belief that everyone should be able to furnish their home with pieces they love through a highly convenient and environmentally-friendly process. Kaiyo provides an easy-to-use platform to make buying and selling gently-used furniture seamless. Kaiyo has kept more than two and a half million pounds of furniture out of landfills since inception and plants a tree for every order completed on its site. Over the past two years, the brand has seen 150-200% consistent growth every month year over year.

To view the full trend report and learn more, please visit kaiyo.com .

ABOUT KAIYO:

Kaiyo is an online furniture marketplace dedicated to great design, exceptional customer care, and a more sustainable planet. Kaiyo makes buying and selling furniture simple and sustainable by providing deep discounts on top brands to its buyers and by handling the moving, pickup, photography, cleaning, and delivery for its sellers. Kaiyo currently serves and provides white-glove delivery to the New York, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. metropolitan areas, and offers nationwide delivery. The company is backed by Moderne Ventures, Lerer Hippeau, Correlation Ventures, and Max Ventures.

