MediCapture Announces Record Third Quarter For 2021 Sales of MVR® Systems and DICOM Made Easy™ Lead the Way

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MediCapture, Inc., a leading manufacturer of medical imaging systems and hospital connectivity software, has announced record sales and earnings for the third quarter of 2021.

Soon to celebrate its twentieth anniversary, the company is experiencing accelerated growth spurred by new product releases and strong demand for its DICOM Made Easy™ software -- a comprehensive DICOM solution that streamlines communications between medical video recorders and hospital information systems (HIS), including PACS.

MediCapture reported its highest quarterly sales of the MVR® systems on record, led by the European division, which surpassed several sales targets including shipments of over 600 MVR® and USB300 medical video recording systems during the quarter.

MediCapture also completed delivery of imaging systems for a large hospital installation in Russia. The company has supplied over 500 recording systems since the project launched in Q2 2020.

"Over the past two years, we've doubled our production capacity to keep pace with demand. More importantly, during Q3, we finished securing the necessary components to meet our manufacturing projections for 2022," said Alexander Yurusov, vice president of engineering and manufacturing.

Another anticipated milestone of the quarter was met by the Integrated Circuit Board Division, which shipped the first production-ready prototypes of the fourth-generation iMave™ 4K circuit board. iMave (integrated medical archiving and video engine), which powers the MVR recorder systems, enables larger OEMs to seamlessly integrate video processing and archiving capabilities within their surgical endoscopes and microscopes.

MediCapture's Software Division also experienced a record quarter, led by sales of the company's DICOM Made Easy™ networking and video connectivity software. Sales grew 46% from the previous quarter, Q2 2021, and were up 75% year-over-year from Q3 2020.

"The explosive growth of DICOM in Hospital Information Systems is a key driver in demand for our DICOM-powered video recording systems," added Michael Bishop, president and CEO. "The latest generation of our MVR medical video recorders has been assimilated into a networked video recording environment that supports a powerful, yet easy-to-use workflow. This comes from a recognition that the future of medical imaging will evolve to be more about integrated systems and processes than stand-alone devices. We are positioned well for the future and excited about the opportunities."

About MediCapture

MediCapture is a leading manufacturer of DICOM-compliant medical video recording systems. The company's recorders are integrated into a comprehensive, networked recording solution that supports a guided workflow from video capture through PACS archiving. Designed for compatibility with any medical video camera, MediCapture's recorders are marketed by the world's largest manufacturers of endoscopes, surgical microscopes, and robotic surgery systems. For more information about MediCapture and its products, visit MediCapture.com.

