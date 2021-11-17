Mavrck Hires Executives From Adobe, Salary.com and Twitter New executive hires bring more than 50 years of collective global leadership experience to the leading influencer marketing platform for the enterprise

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mavrck, the industry's leading all-in-one influencer marketing platform for the enterprise, continues to strengthen its executive leadership team and top position in the influencer marketing category, with the appointment of three industry veterans to lead its product, engineering and finance operations.

Natasha Mooney Walton, Haiyang Li, and Andy Antos join the executive team of influencer marketing platform company, Mavrck.

With these hires, Mavrck is positioned to define a new class of enterprise software that powers social proof at scale.

Natasha Mooney Walton, VP of Product at Mavrck and a former product leader at Adobe, is leading the charter to design an industry-leading product strategy for the enterprise customer and a roadmap for Mavrck to continue to deliver innovative products and solutions to its customers that have activated more than three million creators worldwide to generate sponsored content. Mooney Walton has nearly 15 years of experience delivering product management excellence. At content curation and audience engagement company Livefyre, Mooney Walton was the first head of product and design, growing the product team from the ground up leading to a successful acquisition by Adobe. As a product leader at Adobe, she led a team that drove the post-acquisition strategy for Livefyre's position in the Adobe Experience Cloud. She is a frequent speaker on disability inclusion and is the founder of Tech Disability Project, a nonprofit community of tech professionals with disabilities.

Haiyang Li, Mavrck's SVP of Engineering, is an accomplished software engineering leader skilled in building scalable, customer-value driven products. Over the last 20+ years, Li has channeled his passion for mentoring young talent and leading fast-growing and disciplined engineering teams at several start-ups and Fortune 500 companies. Li is a member of the founding team at Salary.com, the enterprise HR SaaS solution provider, where he was responsible for leading the technological vision, delivery, and global engineering teams for Salary.com's SaaS performance and compensation review product for 10 years, instrumental to the company's successful IPO.

Andy Antos, Mavrck's SVP of Finance, brings almost two decades of experience in financial operations, bringing operational excellence to start-ups to drive business growth. He most recently served as the finance lead for Twitter's data licensing business, where he led strategic growth initiatives to drive the adoption and growth by 775% in 6 years. Before Twitter, Antos built the financial and sales operations at Gnip, an early-stage company focused on social data, helping to lead the company to a successful exit in 2014 when it was acquired by Twitter.

"We are thrilled to welcome Natasha, Haiyang and Andy to the Mavrck team. Their experience, expertise and leadership will accelerate the next chapter of fast growth, innovation and expansion for Mavrck," said Lyle Stevens, Co-Founder & CEO of Mavrck. "With these executive additions, Mavrck is positioned to define a new class of enterprise software that powers social proof at scale, and is bigger than just influencer marketing."

Antos, Li, and Mooney Walton join Mavrck at a time of rapid growth for the influencer marketing and creator economy, estimated to be a $100+ billion dollar industry. Since 2014, Mavrck has powered more than three million activations with creators around the world for enterprise consumer brands.

About Mavrck

Mavrck is the all-in-one, advanced influencer marketing platform enabling companies such as P&G, Express, and General Mills to harness the power of social proof that consumers trust today. Marketers use Mavrck to discover and collaborate with influencers, advocates, referrers, and loyalists to create trusted content and insights for customer journey touchpoints at scale. Using its self-service influencer manager, Mavrck allows marketers to take an automated and performance-based approach to influencer marketing.

Founded in 2014, Mavrck's platform has been recognized for its superior offering by the Shorty Awards and Retail TouchPoints' Retail Innovator Awards, honored as "Best Influencer Marketing Platform" by Digiday, is the #1 influencer marketing platform for the enterprise on software review site G2, and was named to the 2019 and 2020 Inc. 5000. Mavrck was also named a "Leader" among the top influencer marketing platforms in Forrester's evaluation, The Forrester New Wave™: Influencer Marketing Solutions, Q2 2020.

