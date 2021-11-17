Just in Time for the Holidays, Sneaker Garden's Pop-Up Shop to Open on Melrose Place Streetwear's favorite sneaker reseller plants temporary storefront in the center of high-end shopping hub

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vintage streetwear fashion giant, Sneaker Garden is bringing its first ever pop-up shop to Melrose Place! Whether you are a reseller, collector, sneakerhead, or just want to pop in for a visit, the exclusive destination will be selling everything from highly sought-after sneakers to noteworthy streetwear styles. The pop-up will run from November 18, 2021, through February 2022, before it relocates to a permanent Beverly Hills storefront in early March.

Whether you are a reseller, collector, sneakerhead, or just want to pop in for a visit, the Sneaker Garden Pop-Up Shop on Melrose Place will be selling everything from highly sought-after sneakers to noteworthy streetwear styles.

Sneaker Garden is not just for the sneakerheads, it's a welcome experience reflecting an authenticity of currency and culture. This modern retro space, located at 8472 Melrose Place, is nestled in the epicenter of luxury fashion with the shop surrounding the likes of Monique Lhuillier, Chloé, Bottega Veneta, Balmain, Zimmerman and the popular Alfred Coffee. With its organic high-tech vibe, it provides an unparalleled experience to explore kicks in person – offering up today's most coveted brands including Essentials, Bape, Yeezy, Jordan's, and Supreme.

With two established storefronts located in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, Sneaker Garden is no stranger to the sneaker obsessed market. Known for its abundant inventory, endless colorway options, and exclusive drops, self-made entrepreneur and founder of Sneaker Garden, Shyon Keoppel, created this pop-up shop at Melrose Place to seamlessly bridge the gap between streetstyle and couture. In addition to Sneaker Garden, Keoppel is the founder of real estate/hospitality management company, SK Venture Group, and owns several businesses and restaurants, including LA's celebrity hotspot lounge, Offsunset.

"There is so much happening on Melrose Place right now and I think it is a very exciting place to be, especially with holiday shopping in full swing," said Shyon Keoppel. "We have a little bit of something for everyone, all soles are welcome at Sneaker Garden. We are excited to bring our pop-up to a premier shopping destination where our local Sneaker Garden regulars and LA visitors can connect with all types of streetwear enthusiasts and shop authentic sneakers."

The Sneaker Garden pop-up shop is located in Los Angeles, CA at 8472 Melrose Place. The shop will be open from November 18, 2021, through February, 2022. Visit sneakergarden.com for more information.

About Sneaker Garden

Sneaker Garden is a vintage destination that is making the sneaker world more inclusive. It's not just for the sneaker obsessed, it's a welcome experience reflecting an authenticity of currency and culture. This modern retro space with its organic high-tech vibe provides a seamless experience to explore kicks online or check them out in person. Where everyone can get the cred they want, a fresh sneaker brand takes root. Visit sneakergarden.com for more information.

Media Contacts:

Sneaker Garden

Jessica Meisels – Fingerprint Communications

Email: jessica@fingerprintcom.net

Sneaker Garden

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sneaker Garden