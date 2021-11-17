Introducing Mindpath Health: Community Psychiatry and MindPath Care Centers are Uniting as a National Brand Mindpath Health rebrand highlights powerful shared voice and vision as company expands national presence to 450+ mental health care providers and 75+ clinics across 6 states

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Psychiatry and MindPath Care Centers, a leading independent U.S. provider of outpatient behavioral health services, today announced they are becoming a new joint brand and company name, Mindpath Health. The Mindpath Health rebrand comes on the heels of Community Psychiatry's acquisition of MindPath Care Centers in May 2021. Mindpath Health plans to continue its strategic growth in multiple U.S. states, including California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Florida and Ohio. The organization's comprehensive and thoughtful rebrand will highlight the power of Mindpath Health's unified voice and vision.

"Mindpath Health is reshaping the behavioral healthcare experience, meeting our patients in their own local communities throughout many states in the country and guiding them along their personal journeys towards a healthier, more fulfilled life," said Mindpath Health CEO, Christopher Brengard. "Mindpath Health patients have access to not only the very best practices in therapeutic care and interventional psychiatry, but also vital advancements in technology and clinical research."

Once combined Mindpath Health will have over 450 clinicians from coast-to-coast offering collaborative, in-office and via telehealth, providing outpatient behavioral health services to more than 70,000 people. Mindpath Health's enhanced leadership team will include an Office of the Chief Medical Officer (OCMO), which was created to establish centralized clinical leadership, set clinical priorities and maintain the highest quality delivery of behavioral health care. The Office of the CMO is co-led by Dr. Priyanka, Dr. William Scott Griffies and Dr. Erica Elise Herman.

"We have a tremendously exciting opportunity to make a lasting impact on a field that has long struggled with access to quality care and integration with primary care, as well as the stigma surrounding mental health," said Dr. Priyanka, M.D. "As Mindpath Health continues to expand its reach and improve access to care for many who need support, I look forward to watching our patients thrive and being part of an organization delivering behavioral healthcare on a national scale."

Mindpath Health provides telehealth and in-person care; its clinicians are industry experts and leaders who form close working relationships with primary care physicians to ensure patients receive well-coordinated care. With a focus on clinical excellence, clinicians can offer patients a range of treatments and modalities, such as psychotherapy, psychiatry, and interventional psychiatry, including TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation).

About Mindpath Health

Mindpath Health will be a leading, independent U.S. provider of high-quality outpatient behavioral health services that blends human connection with science-based care, to help guide people on their mental health journey and uplift the communities around them. With a team of more than 450 mental health clinicians they provide a broad spectrum of psychiatry, interventional psychiatry (including TMS and esketamine) and psychotherapy care. Offering telehealth and in-person visits they coordinate care with primary care physicians and referring providers to ensure a focus on the total health. Mindpath Health is in-network with most major health insurance providers and has more than 75 locations across California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Texas and Ohio and growing. Please visit communitypsychiarty.com or mindpathcare.com to learn more.

