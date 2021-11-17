LA VERGNE, Tenn., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The HUSQVARNA® VIKING® brand has been synonymous with effortless sewing for 150 years. This year, the brand is cementing that reputation with the launch of the Amber™ Air S|600 ($3,999). Exclusive fresh features make working with this machine unbelievably simple, light, and smooth.

HUSQVARNA® VIKING® Launches Easiest-to-Use Amber™ Air S|600 Overlock Machine

With the push of a button, one can easily air-thread the machine loopers. The Exclusive digital SEWING ADVISOR (on LED display touchscreen, above) sets the best stitch length, differential feed, and thread tension for the fabric being used. Five LED lights provide exceptional illumination of the sewing area for optimal visibility. The 5/4/3/2 thread stitch capability provides cover stitches, safety stitches, overlock stitches, flatlock stitches, rolled hems, and more.

Stitching, trimming, overcasting, hemming, and embellishing are all available for any project in a fraction of the time it would take with a sewing machine. The patented Precise Thread Control feature allows for fine-tuning the overedge threads for perfect stitch formation along fabric edges. The free arm provides easy access for smaller projects like cuffs, hems, and children's clothing.

"The Amber Air S|600 machine is one of the greatest inventions when it comes to pairing ease of use with the art of sewing," says Dean Brindle, CMO of SVP Holdings, the parent company of HUSQVARNA VIKING. "Our exclusive SEWING ADVISOR is like having an assistant work alongside you, allowing the sewist and the machine to quickly perform any task with the touch of the screen."

ABOUT HUSQVARNA® VIKING®

HUSQVARNA® VIKING® premium sewing machines are designed using world-renowned Swedish engineering since 1872, bringing new sewing innovations to the marketplace for 150 years. That tradition of innovation and renowned craftsmanship continues today. The HUSQVARNA® VIKING® brand is world-renowned as a leader in sewing innovation that elevates the experience of sewing and embroidery providing sewing enthusiasts with unlimited options that will keep them sewing for a lifetime.

