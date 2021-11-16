Centric Software® helps Likoufu brand to boost R&D and business efficiency through digital transformation

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guangzhou Restaurant Group, the renowned Cantonese food company, has selected Centric Software's Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution for its Likoufu brand. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Guangzhou Restaurant Group Transforms Cantonese Cuisine R&D with Centric PLM™

Likoufu expects to improve the efficiency and quality of R&D operations, better control processes and deliverables.

Founded in 1935, Guangzhou Restaurant is well-respected as a leader in Cantonese cuisine. The Guangzhou Restaurant Group was established in 1991 and is recognized as one of China's top ten food and beverage companies. Likoufu Food Co., Ltd. is a large-scale modern food production enterprise under Guangzhou Restaurant Group that produces hundreds of food items across eight product lines for the Likoufu brand.

The food industry has increasingly turned to PLM to achieve structured data management and improve R&D to respond to market competition with stronger product innovation. Likoufu previously conducted R&D project management both online and offline, experiencing issues in process control, data utilization and resource integration. The company urgently needs to build a digital platform that covers product demand to product launch to coordinate R&D and improve business efficiency. Deeply impressed by Centric Software's professional industry insights and rich informatization project experience, Likoufu selected Centric Food and Beverage PLM.

With Centric PLM in place, Likoufu expects to improve the efficiency and quality of R&D operations, better control processes and deliverables, realize cross-departmental information sharing, enhance data security through version management and permission management in the R&D process, improve the integrity and utilization of R&D data assets to conduct comprehensive product data analysis and continuously boost product innovation capabilities.

Tang Wensheng, Chief Information Officer, and Huang Dayao, Business Director of Guangzhou Restaurant Group, say, "This is a very valuable opportunity for Likoufu to learn from industry-leading technologies and excellent business cases from all over the world. We look forward to working together with the Centric Software team and believe that the PLM project will be successful."

"We are proud that Guangzhou Restaurant has placed their trust in us to contribute to the growth of the Likoufu brand," says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "More and more food and beverage businesses are realizing the transformative potential of PLM, and we relish working with the Likoufu team to make this project a benchmark in the food industry."

Guangzhou Restaurant (https://www.gzr.com.cn/)

Founded in 1935, Guangzhou Restaurant is a time-honored brand well-respected as the leader in Cantonese cuisine. The Guangzhou Restaurant Group was established in 1991 and went public in 2017. At present, it has a headcount of more than 5000 employees. In recent years, the Group has been recognized as one of China's top ten F&B brands, China's well-known trademarks, and new models of China's time-honored brands. With its focus on food and beverage services as well as food manufacturing, Guangzhou Restaurant Group comprises brands such as "Guangzhou Restaurant", "Likoufu", "Taotaoju", and "Xingyue City".

Likoufu Food Co., Ltd. is a large-scale modern food production enterprise under Guangzhou Restaurant Group. Established in 1998, Likoufu produces hundreds of food items across 8 product lines, namely moon cakes for Mid-Autumn Festival, quick-frozen desserts, lotus paste fillings, Cantonese-style wind-cured meat, baked goods, quick meals, food souvenirs, and rice dumplings for Dragon Boat Festival.

Centric Software (www.centricsoftware.com)

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software® provides a Product Concept to Consumer Digital Transformation Platform for retail, consumer goods, fashion, food and beverage as well as cosmetics and personal care companies. Centric's flagship Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) platform, Centric PLM, delivers enterprise-class merchandise planning, product development, specification and formulation, package and labeling, sourcing, quality, compliance, traceability and assortment management functionality tailored for fast-moving consumer industries. Centric's innovations are 100% market-driven with the highest user adoption rate in the industry. Centric pioneered mobility for product development, introducing the first mobile apps for PLM enabling teams to collaborate on the move. Centric was also first to launch innovative Adobe® Illustrator Connect and 3D CAD connectors, empowering design and product development teams to work in familiar 2D and 3D software environments while directly connected to PLM. Centric's Agile DeploymentSM methodology speeds implementation for the industry's fastest time to value. All Centric innovations shorten time to market, boost product innovation and reduce costs.

Centric Software is majority-owned by Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the world leader in 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and PLM solutions.

Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, including being named by Red Herring to its Top 100 Global list in 2013, 2015 and 2016. Centric also received various excellence awards from Frost & Sullivan in 2012, 2016, 2018 and 2021.

