CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arc Worldwide, Publicis Groupe's lead shopper marketing agency, recently promoted Matthew Weiner to Chief Creative Officer and today announced a number of new executive hires. As the agency prepares for growth into 2022, robust leadership will enhance business development and ensure irresistible shopper solutions.

Arc Worldwide Announces a Number of New Hires to Agency Leadership

Arc's new appointments include:

Matthew Weiner, Chief Creative Officer

In his new role, Weiner will champion Arc Worldwide's approach to Irresistible Commerce that taps industry-leading data to deliver seamless, omnichannel, creative shopper solutions that stimulate conversion, loyalty and advocacy. He will continue to build and motivate teams to deliver smart, effective, beautiful creative, having served previously as SVP, Group Creative Director, where he led award-winning work across the Molson Coors and Fairlife teams.

Weiner advocates for inclusive creativity with a passion for empowering the next gen of advertising and identifying new talent pipelines. Earlier this year, he co-piloted a 10-week creative bootcamp at Chicago State University, Illinois' sole four-year Predominantly Black Institution for higher education, and plans to expand upon and formalize a for-credit program in 2022.

On his innately curious and collaborative nature, Weiner explained, "My favorite question is 'Why?' When we come to a mutual understanding, we often end up going further, faster."

Sarah Tynan, Executive Vice President, Head of Growth

Tynan returns to Publicis Groupe, where she previously ran new business development for Leo Burnett's startup brand and product innovation group. Over the past 20 years in the business, she's developed a reputation for driving change by selling breakthrough creative, optimizing revenue streams and operating models, and uncovering white space opportunities on brands like Samsung, Nintendo, Beam Suntory, and E. & J. Gallo.

It's that passion for momentum that makes Tynan enthusiastic about joining Arc at a time when it's redefining how brands meet shoppers anytime, anyplace. She believes that Arc's creative reputation and technology make it uniquely positioned to provide innovative yet human commerce solutions.

"There's nothing I love more than being a fan of a team, and my role at Arc is to be the biggest fan of the agency," said Tynan. "It's our combination of tools and talent that drew me back – truly best in class in the world of commerce."

Renee Martin, Senior Vice President, Creative Director

Martin joins the leadership team for legacy client Molson Coors. Previously at Aisle Rocket, she led product launch marketing for national brands, including in-store presence, video storytelling, photography, set design, brand sites and ecommerce activations. She's also concepted showroom environmental design and interaction-based digital displays and will bring that experiential expertise to bear for clients in a hybrid (in-person and virtual) marketplace.

Chhavi Saxena, Senior Vice President, Finance Director

Saxena is responsible for key fiscal functions, driving efficiencies across the agency's growing network that spans 12 U.S. markets and beyond. After moving to the U.S. in 2005, she has spent more than decade in the agency world, with progressive financial leadership roles in client finance, accounting, M&A and multi-agency integration including at Trisect, Ten35 and Sandbox Agency.

"Sooner than later, every moment will be shoppable, and we need to help our clients show up at the right moments, with the right engagements, to the right shoppers," said Soche Picard, CEO, Arc Worldwide. "Navigating constant change, these leaders will challenge their teams to push the boundaries of commerce while staying true to our core – an agency of makers who love what we do and care deeply for one another."

About Arc Worldwide

Arc Worldwide is the lead commerce engine and shopper marketing agency within Publicis Groupe. At Arc, we believe every moment is shoppable. We create Irresistible Commerce by using data-driven insights to power innovative brand activations across the shopper journey. Our team spans across 6 global offices and is comprised of 300+ employees with knowledge, passion and expertise around shopper and retail marketing. Our deep understanding of categories and channels enables us to seamlessly meet the needs of shoppers in today's omnichannel environment.

