Texas Students to Hear from NASA Astronauts Aboard Space Station

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Students from Dallas, Texas will have an opportunity this week to hear from NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station. The Earth-to-space call will air live at 11:20 a.m. EST Thursday, Nov. 18, on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

NASA astronauts Kayla Barron, Raja Chari, and Thomas Marshburn will answer prerecorded video questions from middle and high school students from Dallas Independent School District, DeSoto Independent School District, Duncanville Independent School District, and Lancaster Independent School District. Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, who represents the area , will give prerecorded opening and closing remarks. An in-person live watch party will be held for students at Yvonne A. Ewell Townview Center.

The event will be held virtually. Media interested in covering the event should contact Zachary Mitchiner with Johnson's office at 202-225-8885 or zachary.mitchiner@mail.house.gov.

Linking students directly to astronauts aboard the space station provides unique, authentic experiences designed to enhance student learning, performance, and interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Astronauts living in space on the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through the Space Network's Tracking and Data Relay Satellites (TDRS).

For more than 20 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked aboard the space station, testing technologies, performing science, and developing the skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Through NASA's Artemis program, the agency will send astronauts to the Moon, with eventual human exploration of Mars. Inspiring the next generation of explorers – the Artemis Generation – ensures America will continue to lead in space exploration and discovery.

