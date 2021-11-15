Silgan Plastics Makes The Shift To A Flexible Workforce With My MyWorkChoice Workers Make Their Own Schedules in Silgan's Franklin, KY Facility

FRANKLIN, Ky., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MyWorkChoice, the leading flexible staffing and workforce management company today, announced a new partnership with Silgan Plastics, the manufacturer that defined the plastic bottling industry from technical innovation to creative packaging solutions. MyWorkChoice is helping Silgan Plastics fill hundreds of shifts each week in their Franklin, Kentucky manufacturing facility through a flexible scheduling platform and app that puts the choice of shift selection in the worker's hands.

"This is a fundamental shift in how we view the hourly workforce," says Tana Greene, co-founder and CEO of MyWorkChoice. The first-to-market solution that delivers a community of dedicated W-2 workers to businesses across the country. "We're excited to partner with Silgan Plastics and deliver a dependable, engaged workforce."

With an employee retention rate of over 90 percent, MyWorkChoice has successfully filled the labor needs of partner companies and continues to expand across the United States with clients such as GE Appliances, Ryder, Ulta Beauty, and other Fortune 500 Companies. Jobs range from light industrial and warehouse work to call center jobs. Those interested in applying for full-time, flexible work in Kentucky are encouraged to apply here.

MyWorkChoice is focused on helping forward-thinking companies build the workforce of the future. Through a flexible scheduling platform and proprietary app, and community of W-2 employees, we bridge the gap between hourly workers who seek flexibility and employers who demand a dependable workforce. For more information, contact media@myworkchoice.com or visit myworkchoice.com.

