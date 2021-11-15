Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether CoreSite Realty Corporation has obtained a Fair Price in its going private transaction with American Tower

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating CoreSite (NYSE: COR), for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with American Tower.

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/coresite-realty-corporation or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges CoreSite's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet CoreSite shareholders will receive only $170.00 per share in cash. The total consideration for the transaction, including the assumption and/or repayment of CoreSite's existing debt at closing, is approximately $10.1 billion. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for CoreSite by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a significant penalty if CoreSite accepts a superior bid. CoreSite insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of CoreSite's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for CoreSite.

If you own CoreSite common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/coresite-realty-corporation.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

