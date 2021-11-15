Everi Named To List Of "Greater Austin Top Workplaces 2021" By The Austin American-Statesman

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or "the Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, and loyalty solutions, announced today that it has been honored with a "Greater Austin Top Workplaces 2021" award by The Austin American-Statesman.

The Austin-based newspaper published its full list of the award winners in a special "Top Workplaces 2021" section on November 12.

In addition to the recognition from The Austin American-Statesman, Everi earned a national Top Workplaces 2021 Culture Excellence Award for "Remote Work" in October due to its diligent efforts to create a desirable culture in a remote work environment. The Company also received in September a Nevada Top Workplaces 2021 award from The Las Vegas Review-Journal and Las Vegas Business Press, which published in September. Furthermore, it secured a national Culture Excellence Award in May for "Direction" as a result of employees' high ratings and their proven willingness to be more invested in Everi's culture because of a belief in the direction set by senior leadership.

"This award from The Austin American-Statesman would not be possible without the contributions of and feedback from our dedicated Everi team members," said Michael Rumbolz, Everi Chairman and CEO. "It is incredibly gratifying to see Everi's diverse team of passionate and talented individuals recognized with yet another workplace achievement. At our core, we are driven by a strong culture of collaboration, and these awards clearly identify and recognize our efforts across multiple office locations and where our employees continue to work remotely."

The list of "Greater Austin Top Workplaces 2021" is based solely on employee feedback, gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, such as alignment, execution, and connection.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

About Everi

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. Focused on player engagement and assisting our casino customers to operate more efficiently, the Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems, and services for land-based and iGaming operators. The Company is also the preeminent provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power the casino floor while improving operational efficiencies and fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements, including products and services that facilitate convenient and secure cash and cashless financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and regulatory and intelligence software. For more information, please visit www.everi.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

