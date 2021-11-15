Conagra Brands Recognizes 10 Facilities as 2021 Zero Waste Champions Facilities Diverted More Than 95 Percent of Materials From Landfill

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of America Recycles Day, Conagra Brands is honoring its employees who are keeping materials out of landfills through innovative recycling and waste reduction measures. Ten Conagra facilities across the United States and Canada have been awarded Zero Waste Champion status for diverting more than 95 percent of waste materials from landfills. In fiscal year 2021, 87 percent of the solid waste generated at all Conagra's facilities was diverted to more beneficial uses through recycling, product donations to bolster food supplies at area food banks, use as animal feed, energy generation, or land applications to improve soil quality.

Conagra emphasizes a systematic and strategic approach to reduce the amount of waste its facilities generate to maximize the use of resources for the future. Conagra began the Zero Waste Champion program more than 10 years ago to recognize facilities that have employed environmentally responsible practices to avoid waste, which helps preserve natural resources, combat pollution, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change.

"Our teams are constantly exploring new, creative ways to eliminate waste and help reduce Conagra's climate impact," said Ale Eboli, executive vice president and chief supply chain officer at Conagra Brands. "Our Zero Waste Champion facilities serve as a model for all production facilities to follow and I commend them for their efforts."

This year's honorees include frozen, snacks, international, and grocery manufacturing facilities. The 2021 Zero Waste Champion facilities are:

Brookston, Indiana

Dresden, Ontario

Hamburg, Iowa

Lake View, Iowa

Mankato, Minnesota

Maple Grove, Minnesota

Menomonie, Wisconsin

Oakdale, California

Saint Elmo, Illinois

Waseca, Minnesota

