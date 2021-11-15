Chrysler Pacifica Named Vincentric Best Certified Pre-Owned Value in America in Minivan Category

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Chrysler Pacifica earned recognition in the 9th annual Vincentric Best Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Value in America Awards, taking honors as the Vincentric Best CPO Value in America winner in the Minivan segment.

Chrysler Pacifica earns Minivan segment honor in ninth annual Vincentric Best Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Value in America Awards

Pacifica is most awarded minivan over the last five years

Pacifica has now earned close to 160 honors and industry accolades

Chrysler Pacifica earned recognition in the ninth annual Vincentric Best Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Value in America Awards, taking honors as the Vincentric Best CPO Value in America winner in the Minivan segment.

Chrysler Pacifica remains the most awarded minivan over the last five years, earning close to 160 honors and industry accolades.

The Vincentric Best CPO Value in America Awards use a statistical analysis that incorporates the total cost of ownership and current market price of all CPO vehicles for applicable model years to identify the model with the best CPO value per segment.

Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, intuitive innovation and technology since the company was founded in 1925. The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler invented, with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling and the most advanced available all-wheel-drive system in its class. The available innovative hybrid powertrain takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 MPGe in electric-only mode, has an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. Chrysler Voyager offers fleet owners a budget-friendly minivan that also provides a well-equipped, exceptional driving experience. The Chrysler 300 lineup delivers on the brand's promise of iconic and elegant design executed with world-class performance, efficiency and quality – all at an attainable value. Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Chrysler and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Chrysler brand: www.chrysler.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/chrysler

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chrysler

Twitter: www.twitter.com/chrysler or @StellantisNA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/chrysler or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stellantis