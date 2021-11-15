ayam: From Wellness To Well-Being. It Is Possible To Live A Fuller Life

Harvard University graduate and international meditation guru, Dr. Leo Rastogi, introduces ayam, a platform for improving the daily life of thousands of people around the world.

ayam introduces its e-learning platform with 6 courses in English and 7 in Spanish, bringing together meditation tools, mindfulness and neuroscience studies to encourage well-being in every area of our lives.

HOUSTON, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ayam is born from the idea of creating a space where we can detach ourselves from all the demands the external world places on us. It is a fully supported community for self-care and well-being that urges you to find a sense of balance and purpose in your daily life, based on the detoxification of negative emotions and the strengthening of positive emotions that drive us forward.

By bringing together knowledge of meditation, mindfulness and studies in neuroscience and neurobiology, ayam offers an experience of well-being, promoting easy and effective personal growth such that it is embedded naturally and practically in daily life.

Ayam's offer includes an educational platform with 6 courses in English and 7 in Spanish where people can delve deeply into topics such as "Conscious Parenting", "Meet yourself" and "Overcoming a crisis", among others, that combine life skills, meditation techniques and mindfulness, as well as the latest studies in neuroscience and psychology.

Leo Rastogi, PhD, ayam'sco-founder and guide-mentor, along with other international specialists, created practical tools that can be easily applied to self-care and well-being, so that people can discover the best version of themselves and face the challenges of modern life. Besides the online courses that include free content, ayam also has a book called 'Discover your beautiful self', written by Dr. Rastogi, the mobile application available on the App Store and Google Play, and will soon hold retreats.

Thus, ayam invites everyone to have a daily break of 3 to 5 minutes to look inward and remember that life is good.

*About Ayam: ayam is an educational experience that combines life skills, meditation and mindfulness techniques with the latest studies in neuroscience and psychology, allowing us to offer you tools that are easy to implement in your life in order to develop self-care and well-being techniques so that you discover your most beautiful self. More information at ayam.world

*About Dr. Leo Rastogi: Leo is ayam's co-founder and guide-mentor, author of books, entrepreneur, philosopher, leadership mentor and spiritual scientist. A student of Harvard Business School, he holds a doctorate in leadership from the University of Salford. Leo spends his free time traveling around the world and studying wisdom in different cultures and world philosophies and religions that he brings together in his conferences, training programs and coaching commitments. More information at leorastogi.com

