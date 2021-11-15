125th Boston Marathon Raises $26.6 Million For Area Non-Profits

BOSTON, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - On the occasion of National Philanthropy Day, the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) has announced that $26.6 million was raised for more than 200 nonprofit organizations through this year's historic 125th Boston Marathon on October 11. The B.A.A. Official Charity Program and the John Hancock Non-Profit Program have combined to raise more than $426 million since the charity program's inception at the 1989 Boston Marathon.

The $26.6 million raised this year includes donations raised through the B.A.A.'s Official Charity Program, the John Hancock Non-Profit Program, and from other qualified and invitational runners. A total of 2,106 participants ran as fundraising athletes at the 125th Boston Marathon. Further details can be found on the Boston Marathon's fundraising page through GivenGain.

"The 125th Boston Marathon not only marked the return of our race for the first time in 910 days, but also a celebratory fundraising milestone for our philanthropic partners," said B.A.A. President and CEO Tom Grilk. "At the B.A.A., we take great pride in helping our city and community come together for the greater good. We applaud and congratulate participants who raised such crucial funds for causes near and dear to their hearts."

"We're proud to be part of the Boston Marathon's inspiring history and meaningful community impact through our 36-year principal sponsorship," said Marianne Harrison, president and CEO of John Hancock. "Thank you to all who put on their running shoes to raise these significant funds for organizations that rely on your support, especially after the many challenges faced throughout the pandemic. This fundraising milestone is a testament to the resiliency of our community and collective efforts to foster healthier, more equitable communities."

The B.A.A. annually provides non-profits associated with the B.A.A. Official Charity Program and John Hancock's Non-Profit Program with invitational entries into the Boston Marathon. Each non-profit organization directly manages its own application process, athlete selection, and fundraising minimums, deadlines, and requirements.

The 125th Boston Marathon marked the first fall edition in race history, featuring 15,473 finishers from 104 countries and all 50 states. In addition to the in-person Boston Marathon, 22,890 athletes completed the Virtual 125th Boston Marathon in neighborhoods around the world from October 8-10.

The B.A.A. will notify non-profit organizations who have been selected to participate in the 126th Boston Marathon as part of the B.A.A. Official Charity Program in the coming weeks. The 126th Boston Marathon on April 18, 2022, will be the first race held on the traditional Patriots' Day date in three years.

More information can be found on the B.A.A. Official Charity Program and the John Hancock Non-Profit Program.

ABOUT THE BOSTON ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (B.A.A.)

Established in 1887, the Boston Athletic Association is a non-profit organization with a mission of promoting a healthy lifestyle through sports, especially running. The B.A.A. manages the Boston Marathon, and supports comprehensive charity, youth, and year-round programming. The Boston Marathon is part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, along with international marathons in Tokyo, London, Berlin, Chicago, and New York City. Since 1986, the principal sponsor of the Boston Marathon has been John Hancock. The 126th Boston Marathon is scheduled to take place on Monday, April 18, 2022. For more information on the B.A.A., please visit www.baa.org.

ABOUT JOHN HANCOCK AND MANULIFE

John Hancock is a unit of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better by providing financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions. Assets under management and administration by Manulife and its subsidiaries were CAD $1.4 trillion (US $1.1 trillion) as of September 30, 2021. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Manulife can be found at manulife.com.

One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports more than ten million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance and annuities. John Hancock also supports US investors by bringing leading investment capabilities and retirement planning and administration expertise to individuals and institutions. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

