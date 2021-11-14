Carnival Cruise Line Resumes Guest Operations From Tampa With Carnival Pride

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its successful restart, Carnival Cruise Line resumed guest operations today from Tampa, Fla. with Carnival Pride. A second ship, Carnival Paradise, will join Carnival Pride, in March 2022.

Pictured from left to right: Carnival Cruise Line Vice President of Guest Operations Sarah Beth Reno; Port Tampa Bay’s Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Raul Alfonso; Carnival guest Philip Piant; Carnival Pride Captain Rino Costanzo; Carnival guest Maribeth Kring

To commemorate the special day, Carnival held a "Back to Fun" event at the Port of Tampa. Carnival's Vice President of Guest Operations Sarah Beth Reno, Carnival Pride Captain Rino Costanzo, and Port Tampa Bay's Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Raul Alfonso cut a ceremonial ribbon to much fanfare and officially welcomed the first guests on board. Carnival Pride is set to depart today on a seven-day cruise to the Western Caribbean with stops in the Mexican ports of Costa Maya and Cozumel, as well as Belize and Mahogany Bay in Roatan, Honduras.

"We have been a proud member of the Tampa community for more than 25 years, having been the first cruise line to sail from Tampa in 1994, so we're absolutely thrilled to provide our guests an opportunity to get Back to Fun from the port while supporting the local economy," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

"We are so pleased to have Carnival Cruise Line returning to Port Tampa Bay today. The return of cruising has a far-reaching impact on our region, with many local businesses standing to benefit. It's estimated that a ship like Carnival Pride generates an average of $334,000 in passenger and crew onshore spending per call," said Raul Alfonso, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Port Tampa Bay.

Carnival Cruise Line launched the first year-round cruise program from Tampa in 1994 on the since-retired Tropicale, carrying 28,000 passengers a year. The line has since increased passenger capacity nine-fold, making it one of the largest cruise operators in the area. Cruise operations in Tampa are part of Carnival's close-to-home ship deployment strategy which positions ships near large U.S. population centers along the East and West Coasts and the Gulf of Mexico to make cruising convenient for everyone.

Carnival Pride's offerings from Tampa include six-, seven- and eight-day Western Caribbean sailings.

With more than half of its U.S. fleet already in guest operations, additional ships will resume service in the coming weeks and months as Carnival's successful restart of operations continues. All 22 of its U.S.-based ships will be back in guest operations by March 2022.

For additional information on Carnival Cruise Line and to book a cruise vacation, call 1-800-CARNIVAL, visit www.carnival.com , or contact your favorite travel advisor or online travel site.

ABOUT CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE

Carnival Cruise Line is proud to be known as America's Cruise Line with a total of 24 ships, sailing from 14 U.S. homeports and employing more than 40,000 team members from 120 nationalities. Carnival's newest ship, Mardi Gras, featuring the first roller coaster at sea and the first cruise ship in the Americas powered by eco-friendly Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), sailed from Port Canaveral, Fla., July 31, 2021. As part of its 50th Birthday festivities, Carnival Celebration, sister ship to Mardi Gras, is scheduled to debut in late 2022 from PortMiami, as well as Carnival Jubilee sailing from Galveston in 2023.

