NicoKick Joins Health Groups in Call for Social Media Companies to Block Certain Tobacco, Nicotine Ads

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NicoKick today endorsed a coalition of over 100 global health organizations urging social media companies to ban the paid promotion of nicotine and tobacco pouch products on their platforms, including ads by paid influencers. The targeted tech companies include Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, among others.

(PRNewsfoto/NicoKick)

"While we sell nicotine pouches ourselves, we agree that social media platforms should take steps to ensure kids are not targeted with ads for nicotine products," said Markus Lindblad, Head of External Affairs at NicoKick's parent company, the Haypp Group. "It makes sense for social media companies to ban advertising for nicotine pouches, just like they ban advertising for other nicotine products. In addition to banning these ads on social media, we believe it's important that Internet search engines like Google also remove paid advertising for all nicotine products."

About NicoKick:

NicoKick is the world's leading e-commerce company in the smokeless industry, with customers in 34 countries. As users move away from traditional tobacco products toward healthier smokeless options, NicoKick's sales have continued to surge over the past two years throughout the country. The site is quickly becoming a one-stop shop for consumers interested in learning more about and purchasing smokeless tobacco products. To learn more about NicoKick, visit the website at: https://nicokick.com/learn-more.

