ShipBob Launches B2B Fulfillment Suite with EDI Compliance for B2B Distribution & Retail Dropshipping for Brick-and-Mortar & Online Retail Sales ShipBob launches EDI fulfillment solutions for customers to explore new sales opportunities, including wholesale orders and retail dropshipping, along with a new SPS Commerce integration.

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipBob , the leading global fulfillment platform for small and medium-sized ecommerce businesses, today announced the launch of their B2B Fulfillment Suite and new API capabilities, enabling their merchants to sell throughout the entire B2B ecosystem, powering retail dropshipping and wholesale shipping, which will connect with hundreds of major retailers.

In this release, ShipBob achieves EDI compliance, which includes both a retail dropshipping solution that automates fulfillment and shipping of orders from retailers' websites and an expanded B2B solution for brick-and-mortar purchases in the US to start.

The first integration built on the API is with market-leading EDI provider, SPS Commerce. This gives ShipBob the ability to fulfill orders according to each retailer's compliance guidelines, including third-party shipping and retailer-compliant packing slips. The engineering of this new solution, paired with ShipBob's infrastructure, will open up unprecedented speed to add and onboard new retail partners in a matter of days instead of months or longer with similar providers.

"Creating accessibility to thousands of merchants around the globe to a world-class direct-to-consumer fulfillment platform has been our focus since we founded the company," said Dhruv Saxena, co-founder and CEO of ShipBob. "The launch of our B2B Suite, which pairs a turnkey solution with our direct-to-consumer capabilities, has not existed in the market until today. This opens up entirely new markets for our customers to connect with even more consumers and drive additional business this holiday season and beyond."

Retail Dropshipping

Retail dropshipping is direct-to-consumer fulfillment for orders placed on a retailer's US ecommerce site that get fulfilled directly by ShipBob instead of by the retailer. This allows brands to partner with retailers including Target, Neiman Marcus, Macy's, Nordstroms, Kroger, Nordstrom Rack, ULTA Beauty, and Bed Bath & Beyond, sell products on their online stores, and have ShipBob ship those orders to those end customers.

"Neiman Marcus is one of our biggest stockers and we're about to do an exclusive flavor with them for the holidays. For the first time, they're stocking our kits in their physical stores for a more wholesale/B2B approach rather than solely online. Being EDI compliant makes ShipBob even more of a powerhouse and gives us time back to focus on things we want to work on," said Jordan Rondel, CEO & Founder of The Caker. "As they continue to expand their retail partnerships, there won't be an order they can't fulfill. The fact that we'll be able to click a button and start selling with a retailer like Macy's will be cool."

Retail Distribution

Merchants can also have ShipBob fulfill EDI compliant wholesale orders from retail partners, where ShipBob ships inventory to businesses that will fulfill orders directly to their customers (including in-store purchases). EDI automation means data from a purchase order will be automatically pulled into the ShipBob dashboard to create new orders, packing slips, and GS1 barcodes.

To start, approved B2B brick-and-mortar retailers include Target, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Macy's, Ace Hardware, Chewy.com, CVS Pharmacy, iHerb, Thrive Market, Staples, ULTA Beauty, Bed Bath & Beyond, The Paper Store, Saks Fifth Avenue, QVC, Summit Racing Equipment, and KeHE.

"With 24 fulfillment centers across the United States, we can now open up our B2B Fulfillment Suite across every region in the country," said Todd Bills, Chief Logistics Officer of ShipBob. "This launch enables merchants to unlock a true multi-channel fulfillment solution that they need to compete and win against the millions of other options that consumers evaluate everyday."

About ShipBob

ShipBob is the leading cloud-based logistics platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses to provide them access to best-in-class supply chain and fulfillment capabilities. The ShipBob platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers across all of their sales channels, and enables them to manage products, inventory, orders and shipments, and leverage analytics and reporting to run their business effectively.

Founded in 2014 out of Chicago, ShipBob was launched through Y Combinator by co-founders Dhruv Saxena and Divey Gulati, two entrepreneurs who saw a need for more efficient shipping for ecommerce businesses. Today, the company has raised $330.5 million in funding and operates a global logistics network with 29 fulfillment centers across five countries, including the United States, Canada, England, Ireland and Australia. Learn more by visiting shipbob.com .

