Jump Recruits Launches The Last Diversity Recruitment Hub You Will Ever Need

ATLANTA, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jump Recruits is excited to share the release of their most enhanced diversity recruitment talent hub. Building upon existing features, JUMP's team has made creating custom pipelines for individuals and businesses alike seamless; and beyond identifying candidate and career opportunities, this talent hub acts as an incredible community. A community to share career development tools, a community to help implement a more inclusive workspace, and a community to understand evolving business capabilities.

Jump Recruits creates the ultimate competitive advantage for businesses in today's world.

When JUMP's CEO, Cedric Chambers, founded Jump Recruits, it was on the premise that every ethnically diverse person deserves the opportunity to have a successful career. The diversity recruitment talent hub has been created to support this mission and take it a step further, with the understanding that training, support, and professional advice are ongoing building blocks for a community, and culture, to truly thrive.

From the technical product side, JUMP's latest platform gives people the ability to create their own profile, identify current opportunities that may be a fit, notify businesses that they're interested in the company without seeing an open role, as well as utilize the range of training, support, and career tools available.

For businesses, teams can intelligently source for talent using our built in AI Search, post upcoming events for RSVPs, connect one-on-one with candidates via messages, and communicate internally with other recruiters regarding the hiring/interview process within its intuitive talent hub.

From a branding standpoint, businesses can create video messages and testimonials to truly capture the essence of their workplace, culture, and business needs. Ultimately, increasing top of funnel representation in conjunction with a ton of enhanced communication features, makes this platform a win-win for any and all recruitment teams and professional individuals looking to be a part of a more inclusive and equitable work environment.

With this latest roll-out of JUMP's talent hub, there is a time-sensitive chance for businesses and individuals interested in giving it a virtual ride- a free trial sign-up that could take you straight into...dare we say it? 2022!

Check out jumprecruits.com/free-trial-offer/ to sign up for a profile today and explore the last diversity recruitment platform that you will ever need.

