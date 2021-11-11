Vecnos' one-of-a-kind camera is among the innovations lauded for making the world better, smarter and even a bit more fun

IQUI 360-Degree Camera Named to TIME's List of 100 Best Inventions of 2021 Vecnos' one-of-a-kind camera is among the innovations lauded for making the world better, smarter and even a bit more fun

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vecnos Inc., the visual revolution company, today announced that its IQUI 360-degree camera was named to TIME's annual list of the 100 Best Inventions that are changing the way we live, making the world better, smarter and even a bit more fun.

IQUI 360-Degree Camera Named to TIME’s List of 100 Best Inventions of 2021

Calling it the "ultimate selfie stick," TIME editor Alison Van Houten writes: "The panoramic views offered by 360-degree photos and videos are a blast to share. But the cameras you need to capture them haven't always been so easy to use. Designed specifically for social media, the minimalist IQUI makes 360-degree photography simpler than ever…A stand lets you effortlessly capture an entire scene—even if it's placed, say, at the center of a dinner party—and a companion app easily converts photos into swooping, special-effect-laden MP4 video clips, perfect to wow your pals on Instagram and Twitter."

Vecnos CEO Shu Ubukata, who previously led the team that developed the world's first consumer 360-degree camera at Ricoh, designed IQUI to be a new kind of imaging device for a new generation of image-makers. He said: "My philosophy for IQUI was to combine sleek, compact and innovative design with high image quality and ease of use. It is an honor for the IQUI camera to be recognized as one of the top inventions of the year."

To assemble the 2021 list, TIME solicited nominations from its editors and correspondents around the world, as well as through an online application process. TIME then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, creativity, efficacy, ambition and impact. In addition to the IQUI camera, the list includes an eco-friendly dye for jeans, a novel pasta shape, groundbreaking vaccines for COVID-19 and malaria—and much more.

Since its launch in September 2020, IQUI has received multiple international awards. In addition to the TIME 100 Best Inventions of 2021, these awards include the iF Design Award 2021: Product and the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2021. Painstaking attention to usability, design and technical innovation, including its proprietary Quad-Lens Optical System, make IQUI the ideal 360-degree camera for enthusiasts and beginners alike.

IQUI is available for $249 at https://b8ta.com/vecnos-1/iqui

About Vecnos

Vecnos Inc., the visual revolution company, is a startup venture launched in 2020, founded by the core team that designed and launched the pioneering Ricoh Theta 360-degree camera and led by CEO, Shu Ubukata. Vecnos develops and markets products including 360-degree consumer cameras, related software and services. Its first 360-degree camera, IQUI, has won four major design awards: iF Design Award 2021: Product (Germany), Red Dot Award: Product Design 2021 (Germany), Good Design Award 2020 Good Focus (New Business Design; Japan), and the Good Design® Award (US). www.vecnos.com/us

Twitter: @iqui_us

Facebook: @iqui.us

Instagram: @iqui_us

For more information, contact:

Barbara Hagin, Breakaway Communications (for Vecnos)

Mobile: 408.832.7626 | bhagin@breakawaycom.com

Vecnos Inc., the visual revolution company, today unveiled its vision to be a leader in the consumer 360-degree camera market and announced its first product, an ultra-compact camera that aims to reinvent the selfie for social media natives. (PRNewsfoto/Vecnos Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vecnos Inc.