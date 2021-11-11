Guinness Celebrates the Season of Giving with Return of Limited-Edition 'Guinness Gives Back' Packs Benefiting Community Relief Efforts

Guinness is increasing its commitment to $1 million for 2021 in support of United Way and charitable organizations across the U.S.

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guinness has long been a staple of holiday celebrations, helping spread goodwill and the magic of the season. Now more than ever, Guinness encourages all to share in the spirit of giving with its reimagined limited-edition Guinness Gives Back packs.

Inspired by the goodness of the season, $1 ($1,000,000 collectively; purchase does not impact donation) for every Guinness Gives Back pack produced through December 31st will benefit United Way and other regional charities across the nation. Seven regional versions of the pack are available in New York (metro area and New York State), Boston, Chicago, California, Maryland, Arizona, and the Pacific Northwest, in addition to a national pack available in all other markets.

"We introduced our Guinness Gives Back packs last year to support communities in need and also bring some holiday spirit back to the season," said Nikhil Shah, Guinness Brand Director. "As we head into the 2021 holiday season, it's clear that there's more work to be done. That's why not only are we bringing the program back for its second year, but we upped our commitment to $1 million and teamed up with even more organizations doing some amazing work across the country. Our hope is that it'll make getting together for the holidays again after the last year and half even more meaningful."

As a brewer that has supported causes including social justice, economic equality, food scarcity, disaster relief and more, Guinness is continuing its partnership with several charitable organizations and also beginning to work with new partners like United Way, an organization that fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community.

"As we head into the holiday season, we know that ongoing needs in many communities will only become more acute," said Stan Little, Chief Experience Officer, United Way Worldwide. "United Way is proud to partner with Guinness Gives Back to support our neighbors in crisis by providing services and supports including food, shelter and access to medical care."

While a donation from each Guinness Gives Back America pack produced will go to United Way, the regional packs will support local organizations including Feeding New York State, The Greater Boston Food Bank, the Greater Chicago Food Depository, California Association of Food Banks, Maryland Food Bank, The Pat Tillman Foundation, Food Lifeline, The Idaho Foodbank, Oregon Food Bank, and Second Harvest Inland Northwest.

The Guinness Gives Back packs, each containing eight 14.9-oz. cans of Guinness Draught Stout with imagery honoring either specific regions or the entire country, will be available in stores nationwide for a limited time only. When celebrating the spirit of the season, remember to always raise a pint responsibly.

Fans 21 and up can follow along as Guinness spreads holiday cheer this season by using #GuinnessGivesBack and tagging @GuinnessUS on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter. Guinness will donate an additional $1 (up to $100,000) collectively* to those same charity partners for every qualifying post through December 31, 2021**.

*Additional donations made to the charities representing the Pacific Northwest – Food Lifeline, Idaho Foodbank, Oregon Food Bank, and 2nd Harvest Inland Northwest – will be distributed four-ways.

**Posts must be made by 12/31/2021 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Only qualifying posts will result in an additional donation. Visit GuinnessGivesBack.com for full details regarding the limited-edition pack donation and additional $1 donation, including how donation will be divided among non-profit entities. Donation made via Fairfield County's Community Foundation, a donor advised fund.

ABOUT GUINNESS

The Guinness brand was established in 1759, when Arthur Guinness signed a 9,000 year lease on St. James's Gate Brewery in Dublin. Brewed using four main ingredients, water, barley (malted & roasted), hops and yeast, Guinness is the world's most popular stout. The iconic beer is brewed in 49 countries worldwide and sold in over 150 with almost 9 million glasses of Guinness enjoyed every day around the world. The most GUINNESS is sold in Great Britain, Ireland, USA, Nigeria and Cameroon. More information can be found at www.guinness.com.

ABOUT DIAGEO NORTH AMERICA

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO ) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

ABOUT UNITED WAY

United Way fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community. With global reach and local impact, we're making life better for 48 million people annually. United Way is the world's largest privately funded nonprofit, working in 95% of U.S. communities and 40 countries and territories. That's why we're the mission of choice for 2.5 million volunteers, 7.7 million donors and 45,000 corporate partners. In the wake of COVID-19, we're helping people stay in their homes, stock their pantries, and protect their lives and livelihoods. And we're working to build resilient, equitable communities. Learn more at UnitedWay.org. Follow us: @UnitedWay and #LiveUnited.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Dave Finn, TAYLOR

(212) 714-5792

dfinn@taylorstrategy.com

Kelly Pepe, DIAGEO

(908) 902-4435

kelly.pepe@diageo.com

