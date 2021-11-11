Clean Deodorant Startup Cleo+Coco Raises $1M in Funding

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleo+Coco , a new better for your body, clean personal care brand, announces today the first round of friends and family funding has closed, with a raise of $1M.

With deodorant an estimated $70 billion market, brands who can merge the benefits of both clean beauty and personal care will occupy the majority of the market in the next five years. Cleo+Coco, who aims to deliver a higher standard in daily personal care while supporting the planet by providing effective, safe, and sustainable personal care products, is championing the shift from conventional deodorants to those that are aluminum, paraben, and phthalate free.

Investors understand the importance of better-for-your-body ingredients, and strongly believe this is the future of personal care. This round of funding will support the launch of additional innovatively formulated clean products, further sustainability efforts and elevate the brand from indie to mainstream status.

Cleo+Coco's official launch in February 2020 coincided not only with Covid but with QVC's The Big Find where founder and CEO, Suzannah Raff, went on air to present Cleo+Coco to the entire QVC prime time audience and sold out in the first 10 minutes. The remainder of 2020 was focused on meeting their QVC demand , where they quickly became a Best Seller. 2021 has seen a focus on growing Cleo+Coco's direct to consumer and other retail partners.

Cleo+Coco believes personal care should be extraordinary. They want all people to indulge and feel beautiful without compromising their health or the state of the environment. Their elevated, personal care products are made with carefully selected, high-performing natural ingredients that simplify your daily routine without compromising your senses. Cleo+Coco's formulas are intentionally created with the highest quality plant-based ingredients to leave the wearers smelling beautiful and feeling fresh.

Today, Cleo+Coco can be found in over 100 retailers nationally, including Target.com, NeimanMarcus.com, Riteaid.com, Amazon, QVC, and Von Maur.

For more information please visit cleoandcoco.com.

