Caris' Precision Oncology Alliance Welcomes The Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences® (Caris), the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare, announced today that the Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University has joined Caris' Precision Oncology Alliance™ (POA). The POA is a growing network of leading cancer centers across the globe that collaborate to advance precision oncology and biomarker-driven research. POA members work together to establish and optimize standards of care for molecular testing through innovative research focused on predictive and prognostic markers that improve the clinical outcomes for cancer patients.

The Georgia Cancer Center has a long history of bringing clinical trials, including therapies developed in its own labs, to both adults and children with all types of cancer. Its relationship with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) community oncology research programs began in 1994 with a predecessor, the minority-based community clinical oncology program, or MBCCOP. Today, the Georgia Cancer Center continues to lead the state's only minority-based research program through the NCI'S NCORP.

"We are excited to collaborate with other leading institutions focused on research and innovation through Caris' Precision Oncology Alliance," said Jorge E. Cortes, M.D., Director, Georgia Cancer Center. "We are convinced that through clinical and translational research we do not only provide the best patient care, but lead into the necessary improvements in diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cancer, now and in the future."

The Georgia Cancer Center is on a path to achieve National Cancer Institute designation through NCI's Cancer Center Support Grant program — looking to become only the second institution in the state to do so. By definition, an NCI-designated cancer center is a leader in nationally recognized cancer research, which includes clinical trials.

"The Georgia Cancer Center's multidisciplinary approach to cancer care allows their physicians and researchers to focus on fostering innovation to improve patient outcomes," said Chadi Nabhan, M.D., MBA, FACP, Chairman of the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance. "The POA is excited to work with partners like the Georgia Cancer Center who support eliminating the threat of cancer by offering access to high-quality, research-based cancer care to everyone in their community. The clinical research talent that the Georgia Cancer Center has compliments the POA's strategic vision and mission statements, and is destined to enhance ongoing research capabilities."

"The Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University offers the most advanced cancer care in the region," said Brian J. Brille, Vice Chairman of Caris Life Sciences. "Their team of top oncology physicians and researchers are able to support patients and their families with the latest cutting-edge treatment options in precision medicine, and the POA welcomes their expertise in the field."

Serving a dozen Georgia counties, the Georgia Cancer Center offers comprehensive care for children and adults using a patients-first model, which emphasizes the best treatments available along with a wide range of supportive services, including integrative medicine. It also features multidisciplinary tumor boards, dedicated clinical trials research units, nurse navigators, on-site fusion, on-campus radiation oncology and blood and marrow transplant services, as well as surgical and medical oncology with the region's largest team of cancer specialists.

The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance includes 55 cancer centers and academic institutions. These institutions have early access to the extensive database and artificial intelligence platform within Caris to establish evidence-based standards for cancer profiling and molecular testing in oncology. By leveraging the comprehensive genomic, transcriptomic and proteomic profiling available through the Caris Molecular Intelligence® platform, Caris seeks to provide this network with the ability to prioritize therapeutic options and determine which clinical trial opportunities may benefit their patients. POA members are also able to integrate with a growing portfolio of biomarker directed trials sponsored by biopharma. Additionally, as a member of the POA, institutions have access to Caris CODEai™, the most comprehensive data solution in the industry with cancer treatment information and clinical outcomes data for over 275,000 patients covering over 1,000,000 data points per patient.

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve patient outcomes. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale clinico-genomic database and cognitive computing needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This information provides an unmatched resource and the ideal path forward to conduct the basic, fundamental research to accelerate discovery for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development to improve the human condition.

With a primary focus on cancer, Caris' suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps patients, physicians and researchers better detect, diagnose and treat patients. Caris' latest advancement, which is currently available within its Precision Oncology Alliance, is a blood-based, circulating nucleic acids sequencing (cNAS) assay that combines comprehensive molecular analysis (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing from blood) and serial monitoring – making it the most powerful liquid biopsy assay ever developed.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Denver and Basel, Switzerland. Caris provides services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on Twitter (@CarisLS).

The Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University is dedicated to reducing the burden of cancer in Georgia and across the globe through superior care, innovation, and education. Through unprecedented expansion, the Georgia Cancer Center is providing access to more first-in-the-nation clinical trials, world-renowned experts and lifesaving options. For more information, please visit Augusta.edu/Cancer.

