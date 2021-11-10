Sam Nazarian's C3, The Leading Global Food-Tech Platform and Sofia Vergara's Latin World Entertainment to Establish Joint Venture to Expand International Reach of Latinx Talent Through New Culinary Brands

MIAMI, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C3 (Creating Culinary Communities), the revolutionary, tech-enabled food platform founded and led by Sam Nazarian announces a joint venture with Sofia Vergara and Luis Balaguer's Latin World Entertainment Holdings Inc. (LWE), one of today's most innovative companies operating at the intersection of content and product sales, with a specialty in client management, production and licensing. The partnership is the first of its kind, further expanding global consumer access to diverse culinary cultures by leveraging the food traditions of LWE's talent with C3's proven success in rapidly bringing popular digital restaurant brands to market.

Through this joint venture, C3 will collaborate with Latin World Entertainment's leading content creators to develop curated digital culinary brands and offerings inspired by the rich, wide-ranging culinary heritage of the Latinx community. Latin World Entertainment talent will have access to C3's unparalleled culinary development expertise and global distribution network. Concepts will initially be available via Citizens culinary centers, brick-and-mortar locations, 800 digital kitchens, and GO by Citizens delivery app, with future plans to develop consumer packaged goods of bestselling menu items.

"Food is such an important part of our culture, and of bringing people together," said Vergara. "Sam and C3 have already created some of today's most popular culinary brands, so we are thrilled to partner with them on this new venture celebrating the flavors and traditions of the Hispanic community."

This strategic partnership further extends C3's mission to build community and expand consumer access to a diverse range of cultural communities through food. Known for developing their own popular digital brands, such as Krispy Rice and Umami Burger, C3 also works with world-class international chefs, such as Masaharu Morimoto, Dario Cecchini, Katsuya Uechi, and Dani Garcia to develop fast-casual brands. The company has also put substantial resources behind elevating individual restauranteurs who specialize in specific cuisines, such as LA's popular Soom Soom Fresh Mediterranean, a Mediterranean restaurant, integrating them into C3's development pipeline and magnifying their reach on an international level. With Latin World Entertainment, C3 is taking their mission one step further and sought out the management agency due to their reputation for incubating and managing the careers of leading Latinx creators.

"Beyond creating amazing brands, C3 is a global platform predicated on transforming dining – wherever it may be – into an immersive lifestyle experience," says Sam Nazarian, C3's founder and CEO. "Through this exciting new partnership with Latin World Entertainment, we're able to introduce new consumers and markets to the richness of Latinx culture, while deeply connecting fans to their favorite entertainers like never before. C3 and Latin World Entertainment both believe in amplifying the voices of underserved communities, and the launch of these new brands marks the beginning of a longstanding partnership with many more collaborations to come."

Latin World Entertainment was founded by Luis Balaguer and Sofia Vergara in 1994 with the mission to expand the international reach of the Hispanic entertainment community. The company is known for representing some of the most recognizable artists in the Spanish-speaking performance industry, with a roster of popular actors, journalists, writers, and radio & TV personalities that can be seen on the top networks such as ABC, NBC, Univision, Telemundo and Televisa.

Founded in 2019, C3 quickly established itself as a trailblazer in the food and beverage industry during a time when change was needed most. In less than two years, the company has revolutionized the consumer dining experience through a series of strategic partnerships with world-class chefs, brands, and celebrity content creators across the globe, including Chef Dario Cecchini, Chef Dani Garcia, Chef Masahru Morimoto, Graduate Hotels and Chowly. Most recently, C3 announced a new division that will collaborate exclusively with the world's top digital creators to launch virtual restaurant brands. Currently, C3 has more than 800 digital kitchen locations across the country and a roster of more than 40 culinary brands, including popular concepts such as Umami Burger, Sam's Crispy Chicken, Krispy Rice, Sa'Moto, Cicci di Carne, El Pollo Verde, Kumi, In A Bun, Plant Nation, Soom Soom Fresh Mediterranean and Cindy Lou's Cookies.

New brands created by the talent at Latin World Entertainment are expected to be introduced across the C3 network in the coming months. For more information, visit www.c3sbe.com.

C3 (Creating Culinary Communities) is re-imagining the food service industry at a time when change is needed most. Founded and led by visionary Sam Nazarian with minority investors Simon, a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, and Accor, the world-leading augmented hospitality group, C3 is simultaneously, systematically, and broadly bringing together technology, underutilized retail, hotel and kitchen spaces and world-class culinary talent. C3's array of culinary brands coexist to disrupt the food & beverage industry by capitalizing on rapidly evolving customer preferences through C3 established shared kitchens, mobile delivery with the next-gen GO by Citizens app, and Citizens culinary centers. C3 operates 800 digital kitchens across the U.S. and features a portfolio of 40 culinary brands including Umami Burger, Krispy Rice, Sam's Crispy Chicken and Kumi, with many more in the pipeline. To learn more, visit c3sbe.com.

Founded by Luis Balaguer and Sofia Vergara, Latin World Entertainment (LWE) is a full-service, diversified entertainment and media company with a specialty in client management, production and licensing. Since its inception in the 1990's, the company has evolved from traditional talent management and film marketing to being one of today's most innovative companies operating at the intersection of content and product sales. Through this specialized strategy, LWE has become a leader in optimizing audiences as active consumers for major network partners (NBC, Fox, Disney), while helping clients build owned and operated brands leveraging their personal enterprise, value, and influence. The company's licensing agreements have generated millions in annual sales, while their brand extension division has brokered multiple large endorsement deals with P&G, Pepsi, Ford, Maybelline and more, in addition to a hugely successful business partnership with Walmart. LWE is current in production on a Netflix project and has a variety of other major film and television projects in all stages of development and production.

