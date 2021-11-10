Go Local
Lumentum Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Published: Nov. 10, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that management is currently scheduled to participate in the following virtual investor events:

Event:

Needham Virtual Security, Networking, & Communications Conference

Date:

Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Presentation Time:

10:15 a.m. Eastern Time



Event:

Virtual Best Ideas Conference by MKM Partners

Date:

Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Presentation Time:

9:50 a.m. Eastern Time

A webcast of each presentation will be accessible in the investor relations section of the
Company's website at http://investor.lumentum.com.

About Lumentum 

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

Category: Financial

Contacts:
Investors:     Jim Fanucchi, 408-404-5400; investor.relations@lumentum.com

Media:          Sean Ogarrio, 408-546-5405; media@lumentum.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumentum-announces-upcoming-investor-events-301420512.html

SOURCE Lumentum

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.