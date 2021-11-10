Hyundai Earns 2021 Newsweek® Accolades for Overall Brand, Santa Cruz and Elantra Models

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hyundai brand has won the 2021 Newsweek Autos Awards Best Brand for your Buck honor, while Hyundai's Santa Cruz and Elantra models have won the categories for Best Small Pickup Truck and Best Small Car, respectively. Vehicles considered for this award were ranked in their categories according to features, specifications, and drive impressions. The Newsweek Autos team also evaluated each company's product range and matched it against observations regarding quality, style, design, packaging, and technology.

"It's very gratifying to win Newsweek Autos Awards Best Brand for your Buck, Best Small Pickup Truck and Best Small Car categories for the Hyundai brand, our new Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle and our Elantra sedan," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "Earning these coveted awards for the Hyundai brand and two of our most popular models confirms the excitement our customers have been sharing with us in recent market research."

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

