Akamai & Queue-it Aim to Improve Online Experiences with Expanded Partnership Building upon a successful collaboration to support vaccine registration sites, the agreement puts the power of edge computing in the hands of organizations worldwide to scale online transactions confidently, no matter the demand.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the world's most trusted solution to power and protect digital experiences, and Queue-it, a leader in virtual waiting room software and services, today announce a global commercial partnership agreement designed to offer enterprises a consumer-friendly means to manage the challenges caused by surges in website traffic. The new partnership gives customers an easily deployable solution that controls online traffic, treats site visitors fairly and scales across Akamai's Intelligent Edge Platform, the world's most pervasive cloud delivery platform.

Akamai and Queue-it first partnered in March 2021 on a joint "Vaccine Edge" offering, which helped governments and health systems worldwide handle spikes in COVID-19 vaccine registration site traffic. Thanks to the partnership, those capabilities are now available to organizations of all types to help gracefully and fairly manage traffic influxes during which visitors must wait to complete a transaction.

The Akamai-Queue-it partnership lets enterprises integrate Queue-it's virtual waiting room without touching their codebase via Akamai's EdgeWorkers edge computing solution, a particularly attractive option for online retailers with complex systems. Connecting at Akamai's edge shields backend servers from traffic requests, which helps deliver improved and more reliable performance on the most business-critical days. The EdgeWorkers integration is beyond the reach of tech-savvy visitors who might manipulate client-side code to skip the online queue, ensuring retailers offer fair access to hyped launches and product releases.

"Everything from hyped product releases to critical government applications now happen online," said Queue-it CEO Niels Henrik Sodemann. "The expanded Akamai-Queue-it partnership helps today's leading enterprises deliver fair online experiences no matter how much traffic the internet throws their way."

"Today's news shows the role edge computing can play in executing on critical internet campaigns across various business models," said Shawn Michels, Vice President, Edge Product Management, Akamai. "Much like Akamai and Queue-it helped governments and health systems rapidly spin up vaccine registration waiting room capabilities, any organization doing business online can easily and securely deploy the same functions at massive scale."

The Akamai-Queue-it solution is available to customers globally. For more information about the capabilities and simple implementation process, visit https://queue-it.com/blog/akamai-edgeworkers-waiting-room/.

About Queue-it

Queue-it is the leading developer of virtual waiting room services to control website and app traffic surges by offloading visitors to a waiting room. Its powerful SaaS platform enables enterprises and governments around the globe to keep their systems online and visitors informed, capturing key sales and online activity on their most business-critical days. The use of Queue-it has ensured online fairness during high-demand campaigns and activities for billions of users worldwide. The company is headquartered in Denmark and has offices in the U.S. and Australia. For more information, please visit https://queue-it.com. You can find our contact information at www.queue-it.com/press.

About Akamai

Akamai powers and protects life online. The most innovative companies worldwide choose Akamai to secure and deliver their digital experiences - helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. With the world's largest and most trusted edge platform, Akamai keeps apps, code, and experiences closer to users - and threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai's security, content delivery, and edge compute products and services at www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or follow Akamai Technologies on Twitter and LinkedIn.

