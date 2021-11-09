Spreedly Certification Program Helps Gateways Connect to Merchants and Platforms Globally Provides Access to the Industry's First and Leading Payments Orchestration Platform

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spreedly, the provider of the leading Payments Orchestration platform, today announced a new Gateway Certification Program. The program provides Payment Service Provider (PSPs) or gateway partners a fast track to integrate with the Spreedly Payments Orchestration platform and our payments ecosystem.

Spreedly-certified Payment Service Providers gain significant additional go-to-market advantages, including the ability to significantly expedite access to their services for their customers. With the majority of the technical tasks of integrating systems included in a single API build, there is no delay in transacting. Merchants can start processing with a Spreedly certified gateway in days -- not weeks.

"Today over ten thousand merchants connect to over 120 PSPs via our Payments Orchestration platform. And our aim is to welcome more payments participants to this rapidly growing ecosystem. With so many gateways wanting to integrate with Spreedly, as well as merchant and platform organizations asking their gateway partners to integrate, we made it easy to integrate and get to market," explained Daniel Scagnelli, director, solutions and services with Spreedly.

Whether you are a PSP seeking to quickly onboard a prospective merchant, expand your geographic footprint, or to certify and set your gateway apart in a highly-saturated market, Spreedly is here to help. More information about Spreedly's gateway certification program can be found at https://www.spreedly.com/integrate-your-gateway-with-spreedly .

About Spreedly

Spreedly's Payments Orchestration platform enables and optimizes digital transactions with the world's most complete payment services marketplace. Global enterprises and hyper-growth companies grow their digital business faster by relying on our payments platform. Hundreds of customers worldwide secure card data in our PCI-compliant vault and use tokenized card data to enable and optimize over $30 billion of annual transaction volumes with any payment service. Spreedly is headquartered in downtown Durham, NC.

