Saulsbury Industries Awarded Multiple Electrical & Instrumentation (E&I) Construction Contracts for Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Stations Across Dallas/Fort Worth Area

ODESSA, Texas, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saulsbury Industries, a national, full-service EPC company has been awarded multiple E&I construction contracts to install Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations, power, and communications for a major customer across the Dallas / Fort Worth area.

Saulsbury is responsible for complete E&I construction services, utilizing its own direct-hired craft and staff for the full range of scope of supply and services. These projects represent another successful milestone as Saulsbury continues expanding its presence in the renewable energy market and the buildout of ESG and environmentally conscious infrastructure.

"We are excited about these projects and this partnership," said Travis Springer, Senior Director Operations / E&I General Manager. "We are passionate about delivering integrated E&I construction services across multiple markets and industries and these are perfect projects to show our value-add of being a one-stop shop for our clients. I am very proud of the entire project team as we start these projects and look forward to continuing to build upon this great relationship and growth opportunity."

About Saulsbury Industries

